In keeping with most river cruise lines, Gate 1 Travel does not impose any kind of dress code on its river cruises. The main thing to remember is that temperatures in Europe can be very changeable -- even in summer months -- so pack clothes that can be layered, an all-weather jacket, portable umbrella, sunglasses and hats/baseball caps. Comfortable walking shoes are an absolute must. Some religious sites may require modest dress to enter (no shorts, short skirts or skimpy, sleeveless tops). The onboard vibe during the daytime is very relaxed and casual. Most people change for dinner and wear something a little smarter, but jeans and casual tops are perfectly acceptable. At the final night captain's gala dinner, most men wore collared shirts -- some with jackets and ties -- with dresses, skirts, pants and elegant tops for the ladies.

Monarch Empress Inclusions

Fares cover red and white wine, beer and soda with dinner. Aside from water, which is freely available at every meal, any drinks ordered during lunch are at extra cost. That said, there is complimentary sparkling wine at breakfast -- a nice luxury touch for anyone who wants to make a mimosa. There are free 24-hour self-service tea and coffee stations in the main lounge and smaller lounge. Cruises begin and end with a complimentary cocktail and canapes. Glasses, rather than bottles, of water are available throughout the day in the main lounge.

There is an included early morning stretching class that is held either in the lounge or on the sun deck, and any onboard demonstrations and activities do not carry an extra charge. All escorted excursions use audio headsets that are provided in every cabin.

The onboard currency is the euro. Gratuities are not included in the fare and the recommended amount is the equivalent of $14 per person, per day, which is shared between all crew members. The tips for the crew can be paid in cash in the local currency and dropped in the designated box on the reception desk, or added to the onboard account. Additionally, the suggested gratuity for the cruise director and activity director is $4 and $2 per passenger, per day, respectively. Note: Gratuities for the cruise director and activity director may not be charged to the onboard account and should be paid in cash and deposited in the box at the end of the cruise or handed to them personally. Passengers can also tip individual members of the crew direct for outstanding service. For shore excursions, the recommended gratuity for local guides is $3 per person, per half-day, and $2 per passenger, per half-day for drivers.

Monarch Empress operates a cashless system, and all onboard expenditures, such as in the bar and shop, are added to the ship's account. Closing invoices are presented to passengers for settlement on the penultimate day and payment can be made by cash in euros or by credit card (Visa, MasterCard or American Express). Traveler's checks and debit cards are not accepted. It should be noted that optional excursions booked on the ship are processed through a separate payment system, payable by credit card. The cost of the tours is shown in U.S. dollars, rather than euros, and will be administered through Gate 1 Travel's U.S. office and show up on credit cards as a U.S. transaction.