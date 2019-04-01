Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Monarch Countess

We have traveled few times with Gate 1 and liked their service and value. We had always wanted to do a river cruise but find most prices too high. One day we got an offer from Cruise Critic to river cruise with Gate 1 for $900 off per person, we couldn't pass that up and decided to give Gate 1 a chance. Our overall price was about 60% less than any discounted offers we have seen on any river ...