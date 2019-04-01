It was a lovely experience. Small ship. We were in room which was next to the suites with the view, but without the price (and space). The cruise director was Bartel, hard working director. Food was absolutely terrific. Better than my expectations. Exuberant Activity Host Nad (sorry I never made to the early exercise) . Daily Program with departures, activities, entertainment , ...
We found the Seine River Cruise to be a great value. Great Cruise Director, Athletic Director. Terrific food. Our ship was the Monarch Countess.
I like to get to the location a day or two early, so I booked the no-frills, inexpensive Porte De Versailles Hotel, close to the ship’s dock. Here is my Trip Advisor review. (Hyperlink not working, look for @susans201)
Weather was terrific, ...
This was supposed to be the Trip of a Lifetime but it turned sour pretty quickly because of a broken heater in the Monarch Countess Cabin #327. I got sick the first night because it shut off and started blowing cold air in the cabin. I subsequently caught a cold and was not at my best for the remainder of the 8 day cruise. The ship was nice, the dining service was EXCELLENT, the cruise director ...
Previous experience with gate one was excellent!This was our third trip.We were not dissapointed excellent food amazing service!Great guides with a super itenery all came together for an excellent cruise.Saw many wonderful sights and very diverse shore excursions.Gate one did not dissapoint as always great value.The crew were so helpful and attentive you could not ask for any better treatment than ...
We arrived in Amsterdam 3 days pre-cruise and stayed in an AirBNB in Utretch. Between train and bus service we arrived at our destination in about an hour. We were able to spend a full day in Amsterdam and another day in Utretch. We arrived at the Monarch Countess 2 hours before official boarding time, but were told we could leave our luggage if we wanted to walk around outside for a bit, ...
We have traveled few times with Gate 1 and liked their service and value.
We had always wanted to do a river cruise but find most prices too high. One day we got an offer from Cruise Critic to river cruise with Gate 1 for $900 off per person, we couldn't pass that up and decided to give Gate 1 a chance. Our overall price was about 60% less than any discounted offers we have seen on any river ...
We chose Gate 1 cruises because they were more economical than other options.
We were in a twin cabin on Sapphire Deck. It was well set out and the bathroom was well appointed. The Monarch Countess isn’t a large ship and we found the experience to be much more relaxing and personalised than ocean cruises we have been on.
The staff were friendly and efficient. The evening meals were ...
We used Gate 1 for a trip to Thailand a dozen years ago so we decided to try them for our family reunion trip on the Rhine River. Their prices, air inclusive, just could not be beat!
We travelled northbound from Basel to Amsterdam on the Monarch Countess (which was booked entirely by Gate 1). We found the ship to be clean & well appointed, staff was helpful and friendly, and the food was ...
This may be the first review of the Monarch Countess, one of Gate 1 Travel's own river cruisers. I was looking for reviews prior to our trip but was unable to find any. If I'm not mistaken, this ship was formerly the Avalon Felicity. Being rather new to river cruising, we've only been on a four-day Yangtze river cruise, and a week-long Nile cruise, on other carriers. We opted this time for ...