Cruises on Monarch Countess showcase the local culture, history and architecture of each port while sailing on a river cruise line that's known for affordability. Onboard cruise directors provide expert explanations and insights throughout the sailing, not only onboard but on shore as well.
Local cuisine is served in the ship's forward-facing restaurant, which features open seating with buffet-style breakfast and lunch, and fixed menus with several entree choices for dinner.
Monarch Countess has 64 cabins and four suites that range from 172 to 258 square feet. Each cabin is air-conditioned with individual climate control and features a private bathroom, flat-screen TV, telephone, hair dryer, safe and mini-fridge. All are outside cabins and feature either windows or a French balcony.
The Sun Deck offers lounge chair seating, a Jacuzzi and the Sky Bistro, which serves light snacks and drinks.
Onboard activities vary and may include games and contests during the day and live lounge music, and cocktails and conversations with friends at night.
Additional amenities include Wi-Fi throughout the ship, a small fitness center and a 24-hour self-serve coffee and tea station. The minimum age to sail is 16 years old.
In 2019, Monarch Countess offers an eight-night Germany's Rhine River itinerary between Basel and Amsterdam calling on Breisach, Strasbourg, Speyer, Rudesheim, Koblenz and Cologne.
Paris to Normandy and back to Paris
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Broken HVAC System Nightmare
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
My First Ever River Cruise! Gate 1 Monarch Countess
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
GATE 1 DELIVERS A GREAT CRUISE @ A TERRIFIC PRICE
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s