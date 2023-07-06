  • Write a Review
Monarch Countess Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
8 reviews
See all photos

Cruises on Monarch Countess showcase the local culture, history and architecture of each port while sailing on a river cruise line that's known for affordability. Onboard cruise directors provide expert explanations and insights throughout the sailing, not only onboard but on shore as well.

Local cuisine is served in the ship's forward-facing restaurant, which features open seating with buffet-style breakfast and lunch, and fixed menus with several entree choices for dinner.

Monarch Countess has 64 cabins and four suites that range from 172 to 258 square feet. Each cabin is air-conditioned with individual climate control and features a private bathroom, flat-screen TV, telephone, hair dryer, safe and mini-fridge. All are outside cabins and feature either windows or a French balcony.

The Sun Deck offers lounge chair seating, a Jacuzzi and the Sky Bistro, which serves light snacks and drinks.

Onboard activities vary and may include games and contests during the day and live lounge music, and cocktails and conversations with friends at night.

Additional amenities include Wi-Fi throughout the ship, a small fitness center and a 24-hour self-serve coffee and tea station. The minimum age to sail is 16 years old.

In 2019, Monarch Countess offers an eight-night Germany's Rhine River itinerary between Basel and Amsterdam calling on Breisach, Strasbourg, Speyer, Rudesheim, Koblenz and Cologne.

About

Passengers: 136
Crew: 39
Passenger to Crew: 3.49:1
Launched: 2010

Monarch Countess Cruiser Reviews

Paris to Normandy and back to Paris

Food was absolutely terrific.Back to the food: the mornings and afternoons were buffet, but evenings were with by menu.Read More
sierrasusan

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Broken HVAC System Nightmare

This was supposed to be the Trip of a Lifetime but it turned sour pretty quickly because of a broken heater in the Monarch Countess Cabin #327.Read More
DeToniaG

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

My First Ever River Cruise! Gate 1 Monarch Countess

We arrived at the Monarch Countess 2 hours before official boarding time, but were told we could leave our luggage if we wanted to walk around outside for a bit, which we did.Read More
Wants to be rich

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

GATE 1 DELIVERS A GREAT CRUISE @ A TERRIFIC PRICE

We travelled northbound from Basel to Amsterdam on the Monarch Countess (which was booked entirely by Gate 1).Read More
caversx2

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

