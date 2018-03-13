"Ben narrowed down a few options, of which there was many, and from there I was able to book a tour that was remarkable and perfect for me, The Quest for the Antarctic Circle with G Expedition."You are about to embark on the trip of a lifetime" - this was the line many of the expedition staff said to us in their introductions on Day 1 of our Antarctic expedition and how true these words were...."Read More
JUST BOOK IT. This was the best trip of my life. Medium-sized ship, big enough to deal with the Drake Passage, but small enough for a more tight-knit experience with the crew/other passengers. Two zodiac landing attempts a day, the rest of the time was filled with engaging science briefings, wildlife spotting, and super fun social activities. They had incredibly enthusiastic expedition staff, ...
"You are about to embark on the trip of a lifetime" - this was the line many of the expedition staff said to us in their introductions on Day 1 of our Antarctic expedition and how true these words were.
After a bit of researching of trips to Antarctica, I contacted iExpedition, and had a phone consultation with one of the staff Ben. This discussion had lots of invaluable information
A very professional organisation.
The ship may be 50 years old but it has been refurbished to the most modern standards, which of course includes the most modern navigation and safety equipment.
Our twin cabin was spacious and well equipped with storage space, well serviced twice daily and a small but new looking bathroom.
The restaurant and food was well presented by personable
This was the most amazing cruise. We were lucky on the Drake's Passage in that the swells were only 2/10 so that was a good (and very welcome) start! We headed straight down to the Antarctic Circle as the weather was so good and the views were absolutely stunning. We managed to do all the landings that were planned. We saw abandoned research stations which were fascinating with all the old ...
G Expedition belongs to "G Adventures" which is a small group tour company with tours all over the world. Therefore if you are a single traveller you could choose to share a room instead of paying a single supplement.
The crew is amazing and guest satisfaction is bigger than holding to a certain itinerary.
I travelled with the tour called "Spirit of Shackelton" from Ushuaia to Falkland
This was the most enjoyable cruise I've ever done. Ship is spacious, cabin was bigger than many mainstream cruise ships. The staff and food is excellent. There's room for everyone to be seated at meal times so go when you want. No lineups to eat, or disembark, no line ups for anything. Staff lectures are outstanding. Here's the best part, there's no art sales, casinos, jewelry shops, staff ...
I've traveled throughout the world but Antarctica tops the list of places I've been. My tour was with G Adventures and specifically the Antarctica Classic In-depth. I couldn't be more happy with the experience. First off, the crew were incredible. Our expedition leader was in fact featured on Blue Planet (Whale Sharks) and set the tone for the expedition. But all of the crew were fantastic ...
Lovely arctic weather and a helpful expedition staff made this trip to Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland truly exceptional. We were very excited by our two polar bear experiences. We saw a mother bear supervising her two cubs fishing! This is apparently an unusual polar bear activity. We also saw a mother bear protecting her cub from a male polar bear. Murdering the young is apparently a common ...
We got on this cruise initially because it fitted into our schedule and offered all the attractions. How lucky were we! We had an adventure that you dream about. The ship, the crew, the expedition staff and the organisation were all nothing short of excellent.
Leaving from Ushuaia the day after our arrival gave us the chance to have a trip to the National Park as well as a look around this
We booked this holiday to celebrate my 40th Birthday even though we booked well over a year in advance we only just got in as all the best ships sell out incredibly quickly. embarking / disembarking was a doddle so quick and organised your cases were waiting at your room or on the dock when you left a quick photo on the way in and you're accounted for with your ID for the trip. This truly was a