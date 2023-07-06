The cabins are comfortable and functional with a muted decor that's mostly cream with orange drapes and a blue carpet. Some passengers might be jittery to discover there are no keys to the cabins; however, they can lock themselves in when they are in the cabin and, if they wish, deposit any valuables free of charge in a security box at the reception desk.

With the exception of the suites, the cabins have fixed single beds with separate European-style duvets for each passenger. Standard amenities in all cabins include climate control, plug-in hair dryer and alarm located by the bed. Tap water is suitable for drinking and at the start of the cruise, passengers are given a complimentary water bottle that they can also refill from water stations situated around the ship. In keeping with G Adventures' environmental policy, passengers are requested to take home any plastics they bring aboard, such as toiletry bottles.

Each cabin has a decent-sized mirror over the dressing table/desk, which has an built-in cupboard on each side with three shelves and a chair. The closets are divided into three identical sections, each with ample hanging space with removable hangers and four open shelves. There is room to stow suitcases beneath the beds. Other fittings include bedside tables with an open shelf. Usefully, non-slip mats are put on the storage surfaces to stop items sliding around if the sea is choppy. The cabin lighting is good and includes a pair of lights on the dressing table/desk and individual reading lights beside the beds. With two sockets on the dressing table/desk unit and a further two beside the bed, there is no shortage of outlets to charge camera batteries, tablets and other devices. Cabins are serviced twice daily between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 6 and 9:30 p.m. If passengers want to sleep in or snooze, they can put a do not disturb sign on the door.

The bathrooms have a large mirrored vanity unit with four shelves and a mirror above with a good overhead light. The basin area has a soap dish, fixed soap dispenser and open storage shelves beneath with no-slip mats to secure items. There is no shaving socket. The shower is an integral part of the bathroom and has a shower curtain. The showerhead can be fixed or handheld and the shower has a soap dish, fixed soap dispenser and grab rail. With two rails and four hooks, there is plenty of room to hang used towels. Large refillable bottles of shower gel, shampoo and conditioner (no lotion or shower caps) are provided along with a large bottle of hand sanitizer and bar of soap.

There is a PA system that is used for a general morning wake-up call in every cabin and onboard announcements. The cabins do not have TVs or telephones. It is worth noting that the ship sails in areas that have long periods of daylight, sometimes with the sun hardly setting at all, so passengers should consider bringing sleeping masks as the curtains do not completely block out the light.

There are no wheelchair-accessible cabins.

Category 1a: These four quad cabins are situated on Deck 2 and measure 161 square feet. They sleep four passengers in two lower and upper berths, with the upper berths accessed by a ladder. They have portholes.

Category 1: Also situated on Deck 2 and measuring 161 square feet and with portholes, these four cabins accommodate up to three passengers in two lower berths and one upper berth.

Category 2: These six twin cabins are exactly the same size and layout as the other cabins on Deck 2 and sleep two passengers in twin-bedded accommodation. It should be noted that these cabins are closest to the mud room and can be noisy due to the sound of passengers coming and going on excursions and the sound of the heavy doors to the mud room (which is open 24/7).

Category 3: These 33 twin-bedded cabins make up all the accommodations on Deck 3 and measure 161 square feet. They have a fixed window.

Category 4: There are eight twin-bedded cabins in this category situated on Deck 4. They measure 161 square feet and have a large window that is virtually floor-to-ceiling in height.

Suites: G Expedition has four suites located aft and midship on Deck 4, which all measure 323 square feet with the extra space devoted to a larger sitting area with an easy chair, sofa, coffee table and desk. They have large windows running along the length of the cabin and the bathrooms feature showers with side jets.