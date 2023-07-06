The 134-passenger G Expedition is owned and operated by G Adventures, a cruise and tour company that offers cruise and land-based vacations. Although small in size, it is the largest vessel in the company's fleet of sailing and river ships.
G Expedition was built in Denmark in 1972 as the ferry MS Kattegat and sailed under a variety of names until it was purchased by G Adventures in 2008, refurbished the following year and renamed G Expedition. The ship has an ice-strengthened hull and offers a comfortable and reliable way to explore remote regions, including the Arctic and Antarctic.
All cabins on the five-deck G Expedition are outside and include suites and accommodations for up to four people. The onboard team consists of a crew of 55 plus 14 expedition staff who mingle with passengers at mealtimes, host lectures and workshops and accompany shore expeditions. This provides a very immersive experience in the destinations being visited. The onboard language is English.
The vessel has been well adapted to the needs of expedition cruisers. There is an elevated viewing platform situated forward and a "mud room," where each passenger is allocated a space to leave outdoor boots and wet weather gear. It also acts as a drying room and the embarkation point for Zodiac excursions. All passengers are provided with a pair of thermal rubber boots to wear ashore for the duration of the cruise and on polar expeditions they receive a complimentary parka to take home.
Passengers will find eco-friendly policies in place, such as being requested to fill up water bottles provided at the beginning of the cruise from water stations around the ship.
Most of the passengers on G Expedition come from North America, as well as the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, along with folks from mainland Europe, including Germany and further afield such as South Korea. There is a wide age demographic, ranging from older children to seniors in their 80s (there is no upper age limit). English is the main onboard language and, depending on the makeup of other passengers, announcements might also be made in a second language. G Adventures does not penalize solo travelers with single supplements; instead, passengers traveling alone, who must be 18 or older, are paired in a cabin with someone of their own sex, so you can expect to find a higher than average number of solo travelers. (If they wish to have a cabin to themselves they can opt for the "My Own Room" option at a higher fare.) Additionally, while some passengers are well-traveled, others might be embarking on an expedition sailing for the first time. The main requirement is to have a sense of adventure and be reasonably fit.
There is no dress code and the main benchmark is to pack outdoor all-weather gear -- thermal undergarments, thick socks, fleeces, trekking pants, breathable layers, hats, gloves, scarves, sunglasses and so forth. On polar expeditions, waterproof over-pants are required. And, to save having to pack a bulky warm jacket, G Adventures provides a high-performance expedition parka for all Arctic and Antarctic passengers, which they get to keep, plus thermal waterproof boots, which they use for the duration of the cruise. Onboard the majority of passengers opt for jeans, casual pants, shirts, T-shirts and sneakers and there is no requirement to dress for dinner. Outdoors or indoors, comfort is the order of the day.
G Expedition fares cover all meals and snacks, 24/7 tea and coffee, water (each passenger is given a reusable bottle to keep, which can be topped up from water stations around the ship), expedition and wildlife spotting excursions and the services of a dedicated English-speaking host. Airport transfers are also provided. On embarkation day, there is a captain's welcome reception with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and canapes plus a farewell drink on the last night.
The onboard currency is the USD. Gratuities are not included in the fare and the recommended amount is $10 to $15 per person, per day, which is shared equally between all crew members aside from officers.Tips can be paid in cash -- USD only -- at the box left at the reception desk or added to the onboard account and settled by credit card at the end of the voyage. Currency exchange is not available on the ship.
G Adventures operates a cashless system and all onboard expenditure, such as in the bar, shop and laundry services, are added to the ship's account by using the passenger ID card that is issued on embarkation. Passengers are asked to register the credit card they wish to use at the start of the voyage but no payment is taken until the final account has been issued and accepted by passengers.
