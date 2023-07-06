G Expedition was built in Denmark in 1972 as the ferry MS Kattegat and sailed under a variety of names until it was purchased by G Adventures in 2008, refurbished the following year and renamed G Expedition. The ship has an ice-strengthened hull and offers a comfortable and reliable way to explore remote regions, including the Arctic and Antarctic.

All cabins on the five-deck G Expedition are outside and include suites and accommodations for up to four people. The onboard team consists of a crew of 55 plus 14 expedition staff who mingle with passengers at mealtimes, host lectures and workshops and accompany shore expeditions. This provides a very immersive experience in the destinations being visited. The onboard language is English.

The vessel has been well adapted to the needs of expedition cruisers. There is an elevated viewing platform situated forward and a "mud room," where each passenger is allocated a space to leave outdoor boots and wet weather gear. It also acts as a drying room and the embarkation point for Zodiac excursions. All passengers are provided with a pair of thermal rubber boots to wear ashore for the duration of the cruise and on polar expeditions they receive a complimentary parka to take home.

Passengers will find eco-friendly policies in place, such as being requested to fill up water bottles provided at the beginning of the cruise from water stations around the ship.