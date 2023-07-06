  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Daniele Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
0 reviews
See all photos

Daniele is a canal barge that was refurbished before a relaunch in August 2016. The ships sail through Burgundy in France and can accommodate a maximum of 22 passengers.

There are 11 twin cabins, each equipped with a window and private bathroom. Other features include climate controls as well as a safe, radio, phone for on-ship calls and a satellite TV for use when the ship is not sailing.

Onboard amenities include a lounge/bar, restaurant and sun deck with lounges and umbrellas. You'll also find a little terrace in front of the lounge with a few tables and chairs and a barbecue area. This is the deck travelers can use while the ship is sailing. The sun deck is not available at that time because of low bridges. Lunch and dinner can also be served on the terrace if weather allows.

There is a Jacuzzi at the prow of the barge. Passengers can use free bicycles that are stowed onboard for excursions. Wi-Fi is available in the common area and is also free to use.

Daniele runs is an eight-day itinerary departing from and returning to Dijon, France. Light walking and hiking are part of the itinerary. This cruise is popular with travelers from North America, Australia and New Zealand.

About

Passengers: 22
Crew: 5
Passenger to Crew: 4.4:1
Launched: 2016

Sails To

Europe

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Daniele price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Daniele Cruise

Any Month

More about Daniele

Where does Daniele sail from?

Daniele departs from

Where does Daniele sail to?

Daniele cruises to

How much does it cost to go on Daniele?

Cruises on Daniele start from per person.
Daniele Cruiser Reviews
G Adventures Fleet
G Expedition
15 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map