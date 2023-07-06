The ship has 15 cabins, all with exterior-view windows, air-conditioning and private bathrooms. Most cabins have two twin beds that can be converted to a double bed upon request. Seven cabins are on the upper deck, eight are below.

Amatista is part of a nine-day itinerary departing from and returning to Lima, Peru. It has daily excursions by motorized skiff and spends two full days in the Pacaya-Samriria National Reserve.

Light walking and hiking are part of the itinerary.

The ship has one dining area, an open bar area and a reading lounge. There are two observation decks, one covered. There is no WiFi onboard.

Travelers must be 12 or older. An adult must accompany all passengers under 18. North Americans book almost 80 percent of the boat. Around 10 percent of travelers are from the UK and Europe.