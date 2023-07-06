Because the ship holds just a dozen passengers, there are only six cabins. All offered the same basic features: either a king bed or twins, a desk area, a closet, and a basic sailboat-type bathroom with shower and toilet. The sink was located in the cabin rather than in the bathroom. All cabins are "outsides" and come with a couple of tiny portholes. While cabins are located below the public rooms (and below the water line, to a point) we found them comfortable and almost cave-like (great for sleeping). And especially appreciated were a number of thoughtful small touches: French shampoos and bath soaps, bottles of Evian water, pre-stamped postcards.