There is no "organized" entertainment (though one night a fellow passenger did dance for us!). The real entertainment at night was a superb meal and good conversation, followed by liqueurs.
You could go off board after dinner and visit a local cafe -- and we meant to, we honestly did -- but we enjoyed our fellow passengers and Nenuphar's relaxed ambiance so much that we never quite got around to it.
Otherwise, entertainment basically revolved around each day's shore outing. These half-day excursions visited chateaux, a perfumer's garden, the village of Sancerre for a wine tasting and a hot air balloon ride.
The lovely dark-wood-paneled salon, filled with cozy couch and chair combos plus a writing desk, is the main gathering place. An adjacent bar separates the salon from the equally elegant dining room. Most of the time, however, we spent our time outside on the lovely patio-style deck. It was outfitted with gorgeous white ceramic tables and chairs with mesh seats (we loved the colorful accompaniment of flower boxes filled with red geraniums).
The salon and dining room were air-conditioned.
While there are no fitness facilities onboard, passengers have plenty of opportunity for exercise. Nenuphar travels along the Loire Valley's canals, most of which are bordered by towpaths suitable for a brisk walk or a bike ride. You hop off at a lock and rejoin the ship further up (or down) stream. Bicycles are available, at no cost, on the barge.
No children's programs exist, and this isn't a ship geared to young families.
