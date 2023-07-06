Entertainment & Activities

There is no "organized" entertainment (though one night a fellow passenger did dance for us!). The real entertainment at night was a superb meal and good conversation, followed by liqueurs.

You could go off board after dinner and visit a local cafe -- and we meant to, we honestly did -- but we enjoyed our fellow passengers and Nenuphar's relaxed ambiance so much that we never quite got around to it.

Otherwise, entertainment basically revolved around each day's shore outing. These half-day excursions visited chateaux, a perfumer's garden, the village of Sancerre for a wine tasting and a hot air balloon ride.