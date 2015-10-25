Cuisine, wine, staff and excursions were exceptional! Nothing was less than perfect! Cabins are small yes,,,but we were only in them to sleep. Meals were incredible...always fresh, local farm to table and felt/tasted like 5 star for many meals. Wine, cheeses...over the top. Staff was unbelievable! They were all knowledgeable, friendly, accomodating and nothing was left undone. Could not ...
We were looking for a quiet, pretty cruise through the heart of the Burgundy wine country. We got that but we also got far more. The crew was extremely nice; every single individual was friendly, helpful, and cheerful. The "host", Charlie Pope, went out of his way to see that every single guest had a great time.
But the thing which was not emphasized enough in the advertising was the quality ...
There are so few reviews on cruise critic for this company that I just had to add one. First of all, don't be fooled by the FCW website - its light on info, but its designed to whet your appetite and call the office. First of all the office is fantastic. She is what any rep of a travel company should be...enthusiastic and able to answer all questions that come her way, plus offer suggestions. ...