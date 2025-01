Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Adrienne

We chose this cruise based on previous reviews and talking to the staff in Massachusetts directly. The service, wines, cheeses, and varied menus daily were all 5 stars! During the week we experienced 18 different cheeses at lunch and dinner as well as 22 different wines from the region. I had a birthday onboard and they went out of their way to make it super special including all of my favorites ...