Speaking of the unfamiliar, in a day and age when we expect instant worldwide satellite hookup from ship to shore, with onboard CNN just a remote click away, it is surprising -- but refreshing -- to be on a vessel with nary a phone, TV, or Internet hookup to be found, either in staterooms or lounge.

Bathrooms are large and beautifully appointed in ceramic and marble tile with polished granite countertops, gold-toned fixtures, and large shower stalls behind floor-to-ceiling curving glass enclosures. Complimentary toiletries include designer shower gel and shampoo, and robes are thick and plush. One nice feature is a heated towel rack, though ours was nonfunctioning when we sailed.