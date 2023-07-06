Entertainment & Activities

Keystone of the river/canal barge experience is the opportunity to tour places of historical, cultural, or artistic interest in the surrounding countryside, with at least one visit to a vineyard and winery and a private tasting of signature vintages from their cellar. Tours are conducted by the onboard guide, either directly from the barge's tie-up point on foot, or, more often, by van to more distant villages. This is followed by a walking tour, coupled, in one case, by a circuit of the village in a horse-drawn carriage. Tours featured chateaux, villages, open-air marketplaces and abbeys dating back to the Middle Ages. Most village visits included time for shopping or exploring on one's own.

Glen, our tour guide, was extremely knowledgeable about the total span of history of the region, stretching from the time of Imperial Rome through the Second World War. This particular itinerary, and the chateaux region it traverses, is particularly rich in history. Other itineraries offer other emphases, and French Country Waterways is only too happy to communicate the variations between them by telephone at the time of booking.

Since French Country Waterways caters primarily to an American/Canadian clientele, many of whom may not have traveled independently in France before, there is a strong significance placed on on organized tours. Though branching out independently for an extended distance can present a challenge, it is possible by using the ship-provided bicycles to go off on one's own, arranging to meet the barge several locks further along. This does require a bit of logistical planning so as not to arrive at the designated lock only to see a lovely view of Adrienne's stern receding into the distance. Though we sailed Adrienne during a record-setting heat wave, when nobody felt like bicycling, I've been told numerous times that simply bicycling along with the passage of the barge is a special experience to be savored.