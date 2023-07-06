During the 2017 dry dock, all cabins were outfitted with mini-fridges, new soft furnishings, bed runners and lamps. Additionally, cabins on Decks 6, 7 and 8 were outfitted with new carpeting and upholstery, and some cabins' bathtubs were replaced by shower cubicles.

Liquid hand wash and body wash dispensers are provided in all bathrooms. Items such as shower caps, shoe mitts, sewing kits, vanity kits, shampoo, conditioner and small bars of soap are obtainable from the cabin steward on request.

There are four wheelchair-accessible cabins, equipped for use by passengers with disabilities, but these are not fully adapted for wheelchair users.

Interior: Twin inside cabins are all approximately 130 square feet. Some have movable beds that convert into one double bed. The bathrooms are very small; the dressing table is also small, but shelves above help to eliminate clutter. One big plus is that, being on a lower deck, the cabins have less movement than the upper decks in rough weather.

Oceanview: Outside cabins vary from approximately 130 square feet to 175 square feet for a large superior outside cabin. Some have picture windows, some portholes, and some have two movable beds that can be converted into one double bed. A lot is packed into a small area, but all the necessities are there, and we had bright and attractive curtains and bed covers. There is ample drawer and wardrobe space for two-week sailings. In common with many of the other cabins, these have small bathrooms with limited room for toiletries.

Balcony: Deluxe balcony cabins are approximately 225 square feet. Superior balcony cabins are approximately 190 square feet, and balcony and superior single balcony cabins are about 140 square feet. All are luxuriously appointed with attractive soft furnishings and picture windows, and they feature all aforementioned amenities.

Suite**:** Suites range from roughly 140 square feet for a single balcony suite to 300 square feet for a superior suite. The following grades are available: Superior Suite, Balcony Suite and Single Balcony Suite. All suites have a spacious living area with elegant furnishings. All grades are eligible for the complimentary Suite Dreams package, consisting of a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, fruit basket, flowers, free pressing service for formal wear, afternoon canape service, daily newsletter, shuttle coach vouchers, bathrobe and slippers, luxury towels, binoculars, world atlas and a pair of compact umbrellas for use ashore.

Cabin stewards leave the Daily Times -- the onboard newsletter -- in passenger cabins each night during turn-down service. Additional hand-outs left by stewards, which we thought were nice touches, include destination surveys following days in port and a cruise log, which is distributed on the last night of each sailing and contains a recap of sailing dates, ship stats and officers, each day's port of call and corresponding weather conditions and fun facts like how much meat and ice cream were consumed during the voyage -- a great keepsake for scrapbookers.

Our cabin steward was friendly and accommodating, introducing himself on the first day and kindly bumped our two single beds together upon request.

We did feel that cleanliness was an issue at times, with small stains on the sheets and hair (not ours) left in the bathroom after it was cleaned.