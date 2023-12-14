Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Borealis

First time with Fred Olson and to be honest after a poor start to our booking for various reasons found the ship and staff very good. This is our 11th cruise in total with other cruise companies and we found this one to be in the top end. We normally don’t use the self-service because on other ships it is normally a bit of a bun fight, getting a seat can normally be a challenge with people on sea ...