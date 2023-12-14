"Finally Portsmouth and disembarking, a total shambles, my Wife had to be carried by four men down a gangway which was totally unfit for purpose, we will never cruise from Portsmouth again and cannot understand why Fred Olson uses it.This was the Mystery cruise leaving Southampton on the 12th Nov returning to Portsmouth on the 23rd...."Read More
This was the Mystery cruise leaving Southampton on the 12th Nov returning to Portsmouth on the 23rd.
A week before departure Fred gave us an upgrade to a Premier suite, this is the third time in 4 cruises this has happened, somebody somewhere must love us.
Unfortunately the promised accessible transport from Portsmouth to Southampton was not as described so l got a taxi, boarding was swift ...
I'd been used to the furnishings and class of Cunard so was nervous when I saw photographs of the inside cabin and lounges but once I was on the ship it wasn't so bad.
My holiday was made unforgettable by the amount of dancing I did. I wasn't expecting it at all. I ended up dancing for 3-4 hours every day and really improved my ballroom and Latin skills. Line dancing was also great fun. A ...
Our first ever cruise and because of Fred Olsen it's our last one. In short, takes over 2.5 hours to board after the time your told to arrive. Cabin. Oh gosh there is no sound proofing from the snoring passengers in the cabin next to you. Nor from the tv in the other side cabin. If your in 3400 you'll be directly below the restaurant kitchen area. Asked for a twin cabin got a double!
Main ...
Borealis is a magnificent ship and we loved the beautiful public areas with more than enough seating for everyone, even on sea days.
Food was ok rather than great, and the room service menu extremely limited.
Staff were lovely.
Excursions were variable, some very good, some just poor, and not well described.
Embarkation was a bit of a disaster - why only one person checking people in? ...
First time with Fred Olson and to be honest after a poor start to our booking for various reasons found the ship and staff very good. This is our 11th cruise in total with other cruise companies and we found this one to be in the top end. We normally don’t use the self-service because on other ships it is normally a bit of a bun fight, getting a seat can normally be a challenge with people on sea ...
We nervously returned to Borealis after having had a bad experience on the jinxed 101 days Round the World cruise earlier in the year. For this cruise we chose a Junior Suite because of its location rather than a Balcony Suite which we had last time out. Surprise surprise - they are both exactly the same size and layout, but the actual balcony was bigger in the Junior Suite! Apparently the only ...
Some friends who'd already booked it alerted us to this Baltic 'Maritime Events' cruise and it was a good choice. The itinerary focussed on two major sailing events occurring in the Baltic - the last day of the Kiel Sailing Regatta and the start of the 2024 Tall Ships Race at Helsinki. Having been involved with tall ship sailing in our (distant) past we were excited to connect with the event ...
I sailed on the Borealis on the 2nd May on the Dutch Tulips and Waterways cruise to Netherlands, visiting Rotterdam and Amsterdam. I have to admit that after the first afternoon on board i thought I'd made a mistake.
Thankfully it all turned out great in the end.
Firstly, a large group of passengers was boarded all at the same time, with the buffet being the only place that was open. So ...
This ship is marketed as one of the fastest cruise ships afloat. We were late arriving at Bermuda, we missed Golfito altogether because we were late, we missed Hilo altogether because we were late, we missed Raiatea altogether because we were late. To cap it all the ship lost propulsion and we were all cast into darkness, forcing it to anchor, as we drifted coming out of Sydney. There were serious ...
Have sailed several times with Fred Olsen on the Borealis, this will probably be my last cruise with them. The suite was tired looking, with two large patches of water damage stained black. Despite this, it had everything needed for a comfortable short cruise. The cabin stewardess was excellent, nothing felt like too much trouble, but this really is where the positives end. The ship has not aged ...