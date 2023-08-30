We started the cruise from Liverpool, making it a quick drive to the port on the morning of the cruise. Embarkation went fairly quickly, it was warm in the tented area and crew were handing out bottled water (no charge) to the people waiting in line, it wasn’t long before we were onboard. The ship was lovely, lots of small lounges to choose from. The only criticism was they were quite cold, but ...
I sailed on the Bolette with my husband and son for the first time with Fred Olsen. The check-in was seamless Our cabin was a partially adapted cabin. as we had been upgraded from an inside cabin before we sailed. We have been cruising with other cruise lines for the last 18 years and were used to there being plenty of entertainment and things to do around the ship. The first night we went to the ...
Great cruise round Iceland and the Faroe Islands.
Excellent service in everything.
They especially look after solo travelers well. Excellent food.
Only suggestion I have for improvement is to allow waiting list people in to first sitting if , after two or three nights original bookers have not shown up. There were a lot of empty places in first sitting and people couldn’t get ...
First time with Fred Olsen after many cruises, mostly with P&O. I would put Fred Olsen at least as good as P&O and maybe jusy a bit better even. Attention to detail I think gives Fred Olsen the edge. Chose Fred Olsen because I wanted to sail from Liverpool. Embarkation and disembarkation so easy and quick. Cabin very comfortable with loads of storage space. I has cabin which I think was adjacent ...
We recently did 5 nights on Fred Olsens Bolette. We are used to the larger cruise ships, so this was a big change for us. We really enjoyed it. We could always get seats in bars, the lifts were always empty (which if you've ever been on a large ship is a big plus). The entertainment was great. We loved the food in the MDRs and poolside cafe. We enjoyed Colours and Taste but was not so keen on ...
My first cruise with Fred- the welcome from staff and managers I.e Entertainment Director and all.the officers second to none! All the staff seemed genuinely happy to be working there and to serve us! Prices on board were very reasonable- behind the scenes tour excellent.. !
Whilst the food was not ' fine dining' in comparison to Cunard I would now say I was perhaps too harsh in my initial ...
It seems we were pretty lucky going across the Bay of Biscay - other ships on the same night had real problems. Perhaps our ‘luck’ was the result of the excellent stabilisers on Bollette.
There were a lot of lectures which would appeal to passengers selecting a Cruise round Roman Spain. It was also useful that you could watch them live or recorded in your cabin.
We stopped at some lovely ...
Occasions when all the Fred Olsen ships gather in one port are few and far between. We missed Bergen and Cadiz but were determined to do this one. Of course it was originally billed as 'Four Freds in Funchal' but the sale of Braemar has reduced the fleet to three. In fact the weather and various other unfortunate happenings meant that we on Bolette were the only ones who had a cruise that went to ...
Venice and Split have long been on our list to visit and when Fred sent us an offer, we just couldn’t refuse. Getting to Southampton was a little frought as it entailed an emergency visit to the dentist and a pile up meaning a long diversion. Thankfully, we still managed to get there around an hour before our designated time which was 3.30pm (rather late in our opinion when last onboard was ...
Second Fred Olsen cruise had something to live up to. Chosen because another Fred ship had relatively poor cruise critic reviews but Bolette reviews were very good. A good decision.
We chose grade E deck 2 outside cabin which was always clean and always comfortable with no extraneous noises. Parking in Southampton was easy and free, embarked without delay close to dock. Returning to ...