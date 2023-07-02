Review for a Arctic Cruise on Balmoral

This was our first post-Covid holiday abroad and, after seeing chaos at airports over the last couple of years, we were delighted to find that we could sail from Rosyth, just over an hour's drive from home. The itinerary took us up the coast of Norway before heading well into the Arctic Circle, to Svalbard. This was only our second cruise and our first with Fred Olsen but we had heard good ...