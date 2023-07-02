Tromso
Photo Credit: Daniel Warren
Formal night Main
Photo Credit: Daniel Warren
Alesund
Photo Credit: Cruising T-Rex
Molde
Photo Credit: Cruising T-Rex
Featured Review
Shaky start to otherwise excellent cruise
"Booked this cruise over a year ago to go in search of the northern lights.Relocation cruise prior to ours was cancelled due to an outbreak of gastrointestinal cases...."Read More
Paulmac190 avatar

Paulmac190

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Excellent Cruise with Fred Olsen Balmoral

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
Daniel Warren
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Enjoyed a 10 day cruise up to the Artic Circle on Balmoral from Newcastle. This was one of my favourite cruise itniaries that I've done. This was number 13 and was certainly not unlucky. We visited Tromsø, Alta, Molde and Alesund. We were birthed in really good locations close to the City Centres. The staff on the ship from the cruise directors, waiters, chiefs, bar staff we're excellent. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Disappointing entertainment

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
Eitaknotwal
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation at Newcastle was quick, easy and on time. It was a little disconcerting to see families with children ranging from around 4 to mid teens embarking as Fred Olsen is more suited to adults but they were all a credit to their parents as their behaviour was exemplary, and I noticed some of the entertainment team wearing Little Skippers tops but I never saw where/what they organised for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

First ever cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
Cruising T-Rex
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Firstly, this is a review from a virgin cruiser who has a fear of open water, always classed cruise ships as floating petri-dishes, doesn't like heights or standing next to barriers at height, and, well, a morbid fear of fish. Some may argue not the best client for the cruise scene! Booking: Last minute annual leave, and booked 6 days before departure at the bequest of travel partner who ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Shaky start to otherwise excellent cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
Paulmac190
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise over a year ago to go in search of the northern lights. Relocation cruise prior to ours was cancelled due to an outbreak of gastrointestinal cases. This meant some hygiene restrictions were still in place for first few days. This did lead to some inconvenience and slow service. Some toilets were closed. After three days the restrictions were lifted and everything got back to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Cabin Type: Superior Inside

A very disappointing cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
andrewlgc
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

For our first cruise post covid we chose to return to our favourite ship, Balmoral, to celebrate our joint 80th birthdays. To say we were disappointed would be an understatement! The cabin was tired and the bathroom was really dated with a chipped sink and ancient shower controls. We found the air conditioning in the Ballindalloch to be so fiercely cold that we had to wear our going ashore clothes ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside

A stormy voyage

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
Fredworcester
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because it was offering the three Fred’s in Funchal. The meeting of all three of Fred Olsens ships. I obtaienes a late solo traveller saver plus and was allocated a twin cabin for sole use on deck eight. Comfortable and spacious, well serviced but with an obscured view. Meals were taken in the Spey on deck ten. Good choice at breakfast, buffet or serviced. Ditto for the four ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Highlights of the Norwegian Fjords

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
DSABZ
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

For our first cruise, there were positive experiences, including the (expensive) onshore excursions to the stunning Norwegian scenery, the good choice of on board food and dining, the lovely flowers and gifts from Fred Olsen Cruises for our silver wedding anniversary, and the high standard of housekeeping in our room by our cabin stewardess. Unfortunately there were many negative experiences ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Magical midnight sun

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
mmaygilpin58
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first post-Covid holiday abroad and, after seeing chaos at airports over the last couple of years, we were delighted to find that we could sail from Rosyth, just over an hour's drive from home. The itinerary took us up the coast of Norway before heading well into the Arctic Circle, to Svalbard. This was only our second cruise and our first with Fred Olsen but we had heard good ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Spitsbergen with The Midnight Sun

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
lizzie0909
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We only booked this cruise six weeks before sailing. This was our second cruise with Fred and it won’t be our last. Sailing from Rosyth was very easy, check in was quick, parking at the Dock makes it simple. Disembarking was just as easy. We chose an Inside Cabin for the simple reason that going to the Midnight Sun was going to be 24 hours of daylight and we both like darkness to sleep in. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Inside

First timer

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
milleroz
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My first time on a cruise and from the moment I stepped on to the ship was very pleased with the service provided my all of the staff. Everyone of them from cabin stewardesses to entertainment staff are a credit to Fred Olsen with mention to my fantastic waiter – FORGE. Cruising is certainly the way ahead for holidays. Stopping at various locations in order to sample what they offer is a new ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Traveled with disabled person

