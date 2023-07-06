International luxury brand Four Seasons is launching its first-ever cruise vessel. The 190-passenger all-suite, and as yet un-named, ship is slated to debut in 2025. Billed as the first of a fleet of Four Seasons yachts, with a build cost of $4.2 million per cabin, the ship marks the latest addition to the company's world-wide portfolio of hotels, resorts, residential accommodations and private jet experiences.

Four Seasons Cruise Ship Deck Plans Are Spacious and Feature a Four-level Funnel Suite

Described by Four Seasons as an "unprecedented lifestyle project", according to the company the yacht will offer "nearly 50 percent more living space per guest" than is currently available on other vessels.

The 14-deck yacht will feature 95 outside suites, which start at an average of 581 square feet -- covering indoor and outdoor space -- and 60 percent of cabins are in excess of 818 square feet. Each stateroom will have floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings, measuring nearly eight feet, to create a feeling of light and space. There will be options to combine interconnecting suites to create adaptable villa-like accommodations.

The most impressive stateroom onboard is the Funnel Suite. Covering four decks, it measures 9,601 square and includes a wading pool and a dedicated private spa area.

Under construction at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard, and being built in collaboration with Malta-based Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, the ship will be the first of several Four Seasons yachts over the next five years. The current order includes the option for two additional vessels and totals approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

More of the yacht's onboard features will be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Larry Pimentel, CEO and President at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, said: "In partnership with Four Seasons we are creating a new category of luxury lifestyle travel that appeals to discerning guests. We are bringing together the very best across industries to create the pinnacle yachting offering through world-class design curated experiences, and truly exceptional service. When we launch in 2025 there will be nothing else like it on the open seas."

The Four Seasons Cruise Ship Will Offer a Range of Wellness Facilities and Activities

The yacht will offer a spa, salon and wellness programs focused on fitness, health and nutrition. The canoe-shaped aft will incorporate a pool deck that can also be used as an outdoor movie theater or space for private events. Four Seasons says the area will also feature an "industry-first transverse marina" where passengers can sunbathe, swim and use aqua toys.

When is the Four Seasons Cruise Ship Launch Date?

The yacht is scheduled to enter service in late 2025 with reservations expected to open in the third quarter of 2023.