Explora I is modern, chic, and monochromatic ship with lots of space. Feels luxe throughout and most definitely European. Lovely furnishings and interesting art work.
700+ of 922 passengers aboard and a nice international mix.
We chose to experience the ship as itinerary is not at all interesting.
Food is excellent. Getting into restaurants is chaotic and messaging unclear. On this ...
We have sailed on Celebrity, Crystal, Oceania, Regent, Silversea, Seabourn, Scenic, and now Explora. I have reviewed each line on Cruise Critic and without a doubt our Explora review is the hardest we have done to date because the cruise line does not fit neatly into any category.
My husband and I have followed the creation of the Explora with a great interest. It isn’t every day that a ...
As frequent satisfied MSC Yacht Club cruisers we were excited to learn of the Explora Journeys line offered by MSC. If you are a Haven, Yacht Club, Retreat etc. type person you are going to like this offering. Essentially it is the Yacht Club/Haven/Retreat experience on a larger ship.
The ship is stunning with elegant finishes and beautiful art. It feels right sized. At capacity it can carry ...
The Ship:
Beautiful, clean, easy to navigate. Plenty of space to sit and enjoy a drink or read a book. We cruised at about 82% capacity and it still felt like we were on a private yacht.
The Cabin:
We were in Cabin a basic OT1 which is the lowest price on the ship. It was more than adequate in size and the layout was great. The heated floor in the bathroom was awesome.
A large ...
From the moment we checked in at san juan's less than glamourous terminal i knew that the ship would beckon me not to ever get off. it would sing to me every morning..."you've seen st. Thomas, do you really need another gold bracelet? stay with me on board and let me pamper you".. The ship wasn't kidding pamper they did, morning noon and night. from the food to the service everything was beyond ...
I went on a 7 day Caribbean cruise on Explora II from Nov.22-29. We left from Miami and had stops in St . Maartin, Dominica, Guadeloupe, and Anguilla before disembarking in San Juan. It was a superb vacation from beginning to end. I have previously been on several cruises, but its been a few years. Primarily Celebrity, NCL, and Royal Caribbean, so this was my first higher end experience. ...
This journey was special, we were fortunate to have an outstanding crew who truly try to make your experience one of a kind. We enjoyed meeting Captain Diego Michelozzi and Lazar Brkic, general manager at Explora 1, they lead a top-notch group of people, from the top down. A BIG thank you to Mr. Brkic for making possible a remarkable celebration for us.
Our embarkation was quite good with only ...
Now that we’re home, I want to summarize our thoughts about our cruise on Explora Journeys II.
Would we sail on this ship again? Yes!
Here is what we liked.
The food
We thought the food was overall very good to excellent. We had great meals in Fil Rouge, Sakura, Med Yacht Club and Emporium Marketplace. The menus were fairly long, with a nice variety of items, that were flavorful and ...
The ship itself is as expected, glorious interiors and high end finishes. The interiors exceed many 5 star hotels and offer multiple spaces to drink, eat or relax.
The staff are incredible and seem genuinely happy to be working on-board. They also have special party nights and opportunities to explore the ports which for me is a massive plus. I have respect for companies who look after their ...
Hey there. My age demographic is 50’s so I’m leaning to say my wife and I were probably one of the youngest couples onboard. I have however cruised over 35 times in many different cruise lines. This journey for us amounted to 42 days, that’s right, we were aboard Explora II for 42 days. This I believe makes me very qualified to give a thorough and honest review.
We boarded the vessel in ...