We chose Explora because of their aspiration to be a lifestyle brand and I read other reviews saying children were not a problem on Explora - YMMV but wanted to let you know they were a problem on this cruise, and there are no policies in place that allow the staff to curb this issue (they recognise it as a problem but feel powerless to intervene). Perhaps it is just our sailing (29 December from ...
The ship is Beautiful, the internet is the best you can find in the middle of the sea. However, the service is not as good as the ship
- the service is variable depending on who is serving you
- we had problems with the AC and it took two days of calling to get it fixed
- the gym is nice but … it opens late in the morning, it’s not 24 hours are in most cruises I have been , this created ...
We were excited to join this new ship and Line for a cruise around the Caribbean. The price was competitive and on paper, the offering of a very high standard. In summary, the standards were met and we had a fantastic trip. Of course there are always some things that a line does better and some things that are done worse, and this was also also true for Explorer 1.
Our cabin was nicely ...
We chose this cruise because it was a brand new ship with all inclusive amenities. The beginning of our cruise was not very positive due to the bath weather, rain, wind, stormy weather. As we know, the weather is not controlled by Explora Journey. But was is controlled by the ship, are added amenities, entertainment, etc. and they didn't add any extra extra curricular activities. All the ...
First time on Explora Journeys and this voyage was at about 50% occupancy with 450 passengers and 500 crew.
Embarkation: Arrival times for check in were a bit contradictory between boarding paperwork and app. We checked out of the Intercontinental at 1030 and caught an Uber over to terminal C for embarkation. We were the only vehicle arriving, at that moment, so porters took our luggage ...
Amazing journey from Quebec City to Miami aboard the beautiful Explora 1. First off , this is a beautiful vessel. Elegant, sophisticated with a great vibe. The ship exudes quality at every turn without being pretentious. We have travelled on most cruise lines including all the lux brands and I have to say this new ship and new brand is impressive. Staff was incredibly friendly and attentive. My ...
I have postponed writing this review in hopes that Explora Journeys would learn from their mistakes and make significant changes to their operations. After reading onboard comments as well as the reviews here on Cruise Critic, I guess I shouldn't be surprised. Their whole mentality is, we are a different kind of cruise line. Indeed, they are.
This was a trial-run cruise for us. We are long-term Regents Seven Seas cruisers (Gold Level) but after years of enduring the slowness of the elderly general ship population, on board their vessels, we are now looking for younger passengers who can actually move on/off the ship and during excursions. We found what we were looking for on this cruise - few families with children and mostly still ...
This was a great chance to experience Iceland and Greenland while trying out the new cruise line Explora Journeys. We amazingly arrived in every scheduled port during a period where bad weather was not experienced but was right around the corner. We used the ships excursions for all ports except those in Iceland. The Iceland excursions, called experiences, were extremely expensive (in the range ...
We sailed on Explora I on one of her inaugural cruises, 23 days from Glasgow to New York City with intermediary stops in Scotland, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland and Northern Canada. The ship and the service were exceptional. While there were some communication problems many of these were being cured by the end of the trip. The food, ship, and crew were all excellent.
Embarkation Very ...