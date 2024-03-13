MSC Group is continuing to invest in its luxury ocean brand, Explora Journeys, with Explora IV. The fourth of six vessels in the fleet, the latest ship is scheduled to launch in 2027 with the fifth ship also debuting in 2027 and the final one in 2028.

Like its sibling Explora III, launching in 2026, Explora IV will also use liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is the cleanest marine fuel.

Explora IV Deck Plans Expected to Showcase International Restaurants and Large Suites

Currently under construction at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard, which is building the entire Explora Journeys' fleet, Explora IV is expected to be very similar to its predecessors. When Explora Journeys was founded the line's creative team partnered with British yacht designer Martin Francis, to make the exterior profile of the fleet more aligned to the looks of a superyacht rather than a traditional cruise ship.

The line has not yet announced details of the interior design, however the other vessels carry 922 passengers with a crew to passenger ratio of 1.25 to 1 and offer very high levels of personal service.

Explora IV is likely to be a carbon copy of its forerunners, with a choice of six main restaurants featuring local and fresh ingredients from the destinations visited. The restaurants on the current ships include the pan-Asian Sakura, Marble & Co. Grill steakhouse and French-influenced Fil Rouge, providing passengers with the chance to savor international cuisines. It is expected Explora IV will have similar restaurants.

Similarly, the design of the first two ships will probably be replicated in Explora IV with 461 ocean facing suites ranging in size from 377-square-foot Ocean Terrace Suites, which make up the majority of cabins to the Owner's Residence, which measures 3,014 square feet and has a private steam room and ocean-front terrace across the width of the vessel.

Public areas expected to be replicated are a panoramic Sky bar, indoor and outdoor pools including an adult-only pool and a pool with a retractable glass roof.

Explora IV Will Feature Adaptable Green Technology

As the second LNG ship in the Explora fleet, MSC Explora IV will also be capable of using alternative eco-friendly fuels such as bio and synthetic gas when they become available. The ship will also be equipped with advanced onboard waste management systems and technology to reduce underwater noise and lessen the impact on marine mammals and use shore power in port to avoid any emissions while docked.

When is Explora IV's Inaugural Sailing?

Explora IV is slated to set sail early 2027. The exact date and details of the maiden voyage will be announced at a later date. The current ships in the fleet sail to worldwide destinations.

Explora IV Stats

While yet to be confirmed, it is like Explora IV will be 63,900 gross tons and carry 922 passengers at full occupancy with 640 crew members.