As frequent satisfied MSC Yacht Club cruisers we were excited to learn of the Explora Journeys line offered by MSC. If you are a Haven, Yacht Club, Retreat etc. type person you are going to like this offering. Essentially it is the Yacht Club/Haven/Retreat experience on a larger ship.
The ship is stunning with elegant finishes and beautiful art. It feels right sized. At capacity it can carry ...
The Ship:
Beautiful, clean, easy to navigate. Plenty of space to sit and enjoy a drink or read a book. We cruised at about 82% capacity and it still felt like we were on a private yacht.
The Cabin:
We were in Cabin a basic OT1 which is the lowest price on the ship. It was more than adequate in size and the layout was great. The heated floor in the bathroom was awesome.
A large ...
From the moment we checked in at san juan's less than glamourous terminal i knew that the ship would beckon me not to ever get off. it would sing to me every morning..."you've seen st. Thomas, do you really need another gold bracelet? stay with me on board and let me pamper you".. The ship wasn't kidding pamper they did, morning noon and night. from the food to the service everything was beyond ...
I went on a 7 day Caribbean cruise on Explora II from Nov.22-29. We left from Miami and had stops in St . Maartin, Dominica, Guadeloupe, and Anguilla before disembarking in San Juan. It was a superb vacation from beginning to end. I have previously been on several cruises, but its been a few years. Primarily Celebrity, NCL, and Royal Caribbean, so this was my first higher end experience. ...
Now that we’re home, I want to summarize our thoughts about our cruise on Explora Journeys II.
Would we sail on this ship again? Yes!
Here is what we liked.
The food
We thought the food was overall very good to excellent. We had great meals in Fil Rouge, Sakura, Med Yacht Club and Emporium Marketplace. The menus were fairly long, with a nice variety of items, that were flavorful and ...
Hey there. My age demographic is 50’s so I’m leaning to say my wife and I were probably one of the youngest couples onboard. I have however cruised over 35 times in many different cruise lines. This journey for us amounted to 42 days, that’s right, we were aboard Explora II for 42 days. This I believe makes me very qualified to give a thorough and honest review.
We boarded the vessel in ...
Room: excellent, brand new so very clean and bathroom is alot larger and nicer than typical cruise ships. Dyson dryer is great but plugging it in is tricky because plug doesn't really fit. Closet is large and has a "getting ready" area which is really nice but there is not a desk area in the main room.
Service: our ship was way under capacity but there were still issues with service. I didn't ...
As someone who has spent a lifetime in the travel industry, including many years as a "C-level" executive with luxury travel brands, I’ve experienced countless resorts, cruises and voyages. Yet, my recent 7-night Mediterranean sailing aboard Explora II with Explora Journeys was a standout, ranking among the very best.
From the start, Explora impressed us. Embarkation in Tarragona was seamless ...
Our vacation could not have started any worse as my wife’s handbag was stolen at Barcelona Airport. The handbag contained our passports, her makeup, my reading glasses, sun glasses etal. The British Govt. were brilliant in getting our emergency passports processed and ready for collection at the British Consulate
We then made a mad dash to get to the ship in Tarragona by cab. We were greeted ...
Now before all you "Glass half full" people start accusing me of moaning in the wrong place I can assure you that I have given lots of feedback onboard the ship and also in the post cruise survey. This is factual information about our experience on the first cruise of Explora 2 (which it wasn't when we booked) which hopefully Explora Journeys will digest and improve for your next cruise with ...