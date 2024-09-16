Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora II

From the moment we checked in at san juan's less than glamourous terminal i knew that the ship would beckon me not to ever get off. it would sing to me every morning..."you've seen st. Thomas, do you really need another gold bracelet? stay with me on board and let me pamper you".. The ship wasn't kidding pamper they did, morning noon and night. from the food to the service everything was beyond ...