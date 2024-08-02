Explora I is modern, chic, and monochromatic ship with lots of space. Feels luxe throughout and most definitely European. Lovely furnishings and interesting art work.
700+ of 922 passengers aboard and a nice international mix.
We chose to experience the ship as itinerary is not at all interesting.
Food is excellent. Getting into restaurants is chaotic and messaging unclear. On this ...
We have sailed on Celebrity, Crystal, Oceania, Regent, Silversea, Seabourn, Scenic, and now Explora. I have reviewed each line on Cruise Critic and without a doubt our Explora review is the hardest we have done to date because the cruise line does not fit neatly into any category.
My husband and I have followed the creation of the Explora with a great interest. It isn’t every day that a ...
This journey was special, we were fortunate to have an outstanding crew who truly try to make your experience one of a kind. We enjoyed meeting Captain Diego Michelozzi and Lazar Brkic, general manager at Explora 1, they lead a top-notch group of people, from the top down. A BIG thank you to Mr. Brkic for making possible a remarkable celebration for us.
Our embarkation was quite good with only ...
The ship itself is as expected, glorious interiors and high end finishes. The interiors exceed many 5 star hotels and offer multiple spaces to drink, eat or relax.
The staff are incredible and seem genuinely happy to be working on-board. They also have special party nights and opportunities to explore the ports which for me is a massive plus. I have respect for companies who look after their ...
This was our second trip on Explora as we were on Explora 2 in mid-September 2024. Much of what appears below was passed on to the ship crew as feedback but I haven’t had the opportunity to give the feedback to HQ as the survey email hasn’t arrived as yet. I will email Guest Relations.
The cruise was from Athens to Barcelona 10 days and not the journey which comes up automatically on ...
Explora I is not perfect. But my wife and I really loved our experience.
Why were we so happy?
- The amenities on the ship were excellent. Our room (the lowest category, OT1) met our needs in every way. There was sufficient space, there was more than sufficient storage space. The bathroom was big with a surprisingly large shower, and the balcony with its sunbed. There were plenty of power ...
Explora 1 = No pink wine, always the same menu, often badly cut tuna sashimi and certainly no attentions.
Total score: a meager 6
I compare Explora 1 with similar ships: Seabourn, Silver Sea, Azamara, Regent, ..
We had an occupancy rate of around 60%
Ship
Yes, the ship is beautiful. What do you want, it is brand new and it only has suites. So you have space and because there were ...
We have booked a Cruise of 14 days starting September, 13th from Piraeus(Athens) and returning to that City.
The Company is announcing her ship as " transforming luxury cruises into ocean journeys"!
In Piraeus at the Port our suitcases were taken to transport it to the Suite but we haven't received any receipt for our luggage.
The Check-in was done without getting any informations. We ...
Biggest issue with Explora: the business model clearly doesn't work and that means instability going forward. We went in mid-August at the peak of peak season in Europe and the ship was about HALF full. The good: 1. The food was exceptional. Really over-the-top good. We've sailed MSC Yacht Club, Celebrity, etc., and this was by far the best food every on a cruise ship. 2. The cabin/room (hardly a ...
Me and my wife are cruise lovers and we have at least two or three cruises a year, but we the experience we had aboard Explora Journeys 1 was sublime and uncomparable with any other cruise we had.
We experienced an unforgettable journey that has redefined the concept of luxury cruises in us.
Once we arrived, we were cordially welcomed by the General Manager, who during our cruise was always ...