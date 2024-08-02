Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Explora I

Me and my wife are cruise lovers and we have at least two or three cruises a year, but we the experience we had aboard Explora Journeys 1 was sublime and uncomparable with any other cruise we had. We experienced an unforgettable journey that has redefined the concept of luxury cruises in us. Once we arrived, we were cordially welcomed by the General Manager, who during our cruise was always ...