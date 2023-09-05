Food on Explora I cruise ship is outstanding. What we love about dining on Explora I is that the ship eschews a main dining room in favor of six standalone restaurants, each with their own identity covering Mediterranean, French, steak and seafood, pan-Asian and modern European cuisine.

Five restaurants -- Sakura, Marble & Co. Grill, Med Yacht Club, Fil Rouge and Emporium Marketplace -- are included within the cruise fare and they are equal to restaurants you tend to find in upmarket resorts around the world.

In addition to the five included restaurants, there is a café for drinks and light bites, complimentary in-suite dining for all passengers and a gelateria and creperie, plus fine-dining restaurant Anthology, which costs extra.

*Tip: Don’t feel like dressing for mealtime? Then don’t. Request an in-room dining menu and order breakfast, lunch or dinner, taken on your balcony, at least once during a sailing. It’s available 24-hours a day. We ate smoked salmon and poached eggs with a side of fresh fruit and a Vitamin Sea smoothie one morning while working on our balcony and it was a wonderful start to our day.

Free Restaurants on Explora I Cruise Ship

Emporium Marketplace (Deck 11)

Explora I’s most casual food venue, though you can still expect waiter service and glasses of ice-cold Champagne to be kept topped up.

Here, dishes are prepared to order and served by chefs (there is no self-service), instead of piled high on trays for passengers to serve themselves. Emporium Marketplace is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with eggs benedict, made-to-order omelets and fresh bakes among the breakfast offering. Later, expect stations of fresh pasta, sushi, a salad bar, meat and fish dishes and a decadent dessert bar. Among the standout dishes is a plant-based lentil burger. Emporium Marketplace takes up half of Deck 11, with outdoor seating, too, and ocean views from inside.

*Tip: In the evening, order a glass of Champagne and head for the raw bar, where crab claws, oysters and dressed mussels line the counter. Take a seat in the restaurant’s outside seating area for sunset views as you slurp on fresh seafood.

Fil Rouge (Deck 4)

Open for breakfast and dinner, Fil Rouge is a French restaurant and the closet venue onboard Explora I to a traditional main dining room. It’s a sophisticated spot with pristine white tablecloths. It’s the spot for eggs benedict in the morning and a casserole of Burgundy escargot, chicken consommé and lobster or veal Wellington, followed by the decadent cheese and dessert trolley. It’s a rich gout-inducing menu, perhaps not one for every night of the week, but it’s sure fun on vacation once or twice.

Med Yacht Club (Deck 4)

Located next to Fil Rouge, Med Yacht Club is open for lunch and dinner and truly does transport guests to the South of France and Italian Riviera with a Provencal menu. It’s a lovely spot and the lobster ravioli in a seafood bisque is sublime.

Marble & Co. Grill (Deck 5)

This evening-only venue is the ship’s steak and seafood restaurant and is reminiscent of Cut by Wolfgang Puck. The decor has a masculine feel, with hulking, top-of-the-range meats on display. Naturally, Marble & Co. Grill is not ideally suited to vegan or vegetarian diets. Highlights include the jumbo lump crab meat salad appetizer and entrée of Swedish steak. Most steaks are European, with French and German cuts, although there is one U.S. rib eye on the menu.

*Tip: Order the crushed fingerling potatoes topped with a quenelle of Calvisius Oscietra caviar and creme fraiche as a side dish. It’s decadent and a delightful accompaniment to a steak or fish dish.

Sakura (Deck 5)

The ship’s pan-Asian restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. It has a vibrant pink cherry blossom design and serves an umami-packed menu of sushi platters and bento boxes at lunchtime.

In the evening, we recommend going with a large appetite and ordering dishes to share with the table. There’s dim sum, dumplings, sushi and sashimi, soups, fish, meat and rice options. The 72-hour slow-cooked short rib beef Panang was a knockout dish for us.

Crema Café (Deck 5)

This casual coffee bar is open all day, serving hot and cold drinks and a range of light meals, such as paninis and rolls. Look out for the squishy madeleines, a French finger cake, and gooey pastel de nata (Portuguese egg custard tarts) on the counter.

Gelateria & Creperie (Deck 11)

Technically not a restaurant, more of an ice cream, sorbet and crepe counter. This dining option is well placed between the Conservatory Pool and Emporium Marketplace for passengers to work their way through the various flavors. We couldn’t get enough of the chocolate sorbet.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Explora I Cruise Ship

Anthology, $$$$ (Deck 5):

This is Explora I’s only extra-fee restaurant and despite its high cost, we see it being a popular venue because of its unique concept.

Open for dinner service only, Anthology sees top chefs (think famous Michelin-starred chefs whose restaurants appear on The World’s Best Restaurants list) on a three-month rotation to create a highly technical 10-course tasting menu. If restaurants such as Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park in New York tempt your taste buds, Anthology likely will, too (to clarify, Humm has not partnered with Explora Journeys, this is to give you an idea of the calibre of chefs and restaurants the line is pairing with).

Chefs who have rotated through Anthology include Mauro Uliassi of the three-star Ristorante Uliassi; Emma Bengtsson of New York's Aquavit and Claude le Tohic, formerly of Joel Robuchon and now leading his own restaurant O' in San Francisco.

Anthology is one for foodies and special occasions. If you’re not a fan of tasting menus, save your cash for a spa treatment or shore excursion.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Explora I

Emporium Marketplace fast became one of favorite spots for food on Explora I for the sashimi and sushi, fresh pasta counter and raw bar. We would often call by to sample a couple of briny oysters with a glass of Champagne before continuing to another restaurant for the evening.

Sakura we could visit time and time again, too. The menu stays the same, but there’s so much choice you could easily visit several times on one sailing and try different dishes each time. The lobster Pad Thai and that short rib take some beating, though.

Anthology might be pricy, but for a special occasion meal that you won’t forget in a hurry, it’s worth the splurge. Restaurants get booked up fast, so if you’re set on a particular day and time, book as soon as you get onboard.

Dietary Restrictions on Explora I Cruise Ship

Explora I can accommodate dietary requirements of any kind. Every restaurant offers at least one vegan dish and multiple vegetarian options. Dishes are labeled plant based, vegetarian, gluten conscious and Omega 3 oily fish. If you have any dietary requirements, food allergies or intolerances, you should always notify the restaurant before dining (and ideally the cruise line ahead of your sailing, too). Another guest who identifies as vegan raved about the lentil burger at Emporium Marketplace (it’s also available on the in-suite dining menu) and the vegetable Thai green curry at Sakura but, naturally, only found one option, a salad, at Marble & Co. Grill. As we were onboard for three nights, there was plenty of choice. We do wonder if there would be enough choice for vegan or vegetarian passengers on longer sailings.