Explora I’s 461 all-suite, all-balcony cabins can be broken down into three main categories. Most (371) are Ocean Terrace suites, with these entry-level rooms measuring 377 square feet, making them among the largest of their category at sea. They’re stylish, with coffee table books such as “The New York Times 36 Hours World” in every suite, and luxury touches such as the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer stowed in the walk-in wardrobe and underfloor heating in bathrooms.

Plush private balconies are standard with all suites, too. These, too, are spacious, starting at 75 square feet in an Ocean Terrace suite with enough space for a couples’ day bed, a marble-top table and two seats.

There are 82 interconnecting suites for passengers needing more space, say traveling as part of a multigenerational group or with two or more children. Sixty-three cabins also feature a double sofa bed, which would comfortably sleep two young children, an older child or adult.

Décor wise, Explora Journeys has kept to a neutral palette throughout all cabins. We found it a little sterile in some of the larger cabins, where there is a copious amount of beige. You don’t notice this so much in the Ocean Terrace suites, since they contain less wall space. We get it, though, this natural palette is inoffensive and will likely appeal to a broader audience.

What to Expect in Rooms on Explora I Cruise Ship

Regardless of category, all rooms on Explora I include a bookcase that acts as a room divider stacked with coffee table books and screwed-down pieces of art. To one side is a sitting area with a couch and glass-top table and on the other side is a king-size bed with a custom-made Italian mattress and Frette linen, bedside tables, reading lamps and outlets with USB ports either side of the bed.

There’s built-in storage where a mini bar/fridge, glasses, Illy coffee machine and a kettle are stored. A wall-mounted large screen TV and a large wall mirror face the bed. Every suite also has a walk-in wardrobe, with a vanity/dresser featuring a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, robes and slippers. While we had plenty of storage space on a short sailing, we could see the wardrobe space easily filled on a longer sailing with two or more sharing a closet.

All passengers get a welcome bottle of Champagne. Mini bars are set up with sodas, juices, beer, a bottle of wine and spirits. All passengers also get binoculars and a stylist navy-blue Explora Journeys-branded water flask to use on excursions and take home.

Additional Suites on Explora I Cruise Ship

Explora I also offers 67 bright and airy Ocean Penthouses, ranging from 753 to 1,604 square feet. These rooms contain a dining room table with four seats, a large sitting area and desk space and a Technogym kit with a smart range of fitness gear. Ocean Penthouse guests also get an enhanced in-suite dining menu, a superior selection of drinks available in the in-suite mini-bar, priority check-in and embarkation (where available) and one additional bottle of spirit or wine of the guests’ preference (three bottles in total).

Next up are the 22 Ocean Residences, varying in size from 753 – 1,604 square feet. If butler service or a private hot tub on your balcony is important to you, go for one of these even plusher suites. Passengers in this category also get a cocktail-making set and smart technology to control the lighting, heating, curtains and air conditioning.

The ship’s single Owner’s Residence is ultra-lavish, featuring a bar area, a large lounge with a fireplace and deep comfy sofa, a dining area for eight, a telescope, a standalone writing desk, guest bathroom, a butler pantry area, packing and unpacking to the guests’ preferences carried out by the butler, pressing and laundering assistance, itinerary and transport planning and onboard and ashore reservations assistance. A highlight, though, is the private terrace, with panoramic views that stretch across the entire front of the ship, spacious enough for an infinity hot tub, day beds, a dining table, a lounge area and a shower -- picture a luxurious Miami condo.

Added benefits include roundtrip home to airport ground transfer, a complimentary pre- or post-cruise stay, unlimited priority reservations for all restaurants, roundtrip transfers from/to hotel and port included for a distance of up to 50 miles each way from/to hotel/port, a complimentary treatment at Ocean Wellness spa and a private car ashore for four hours once per sailing.

Cabin Bathrooms on Explora I Cruise Ship

Cabin, or suite, bathrooms on Explora I are a bit small on the entry-level side, especially when compared to the rest of the suite (there's no double vanity, for example, until you reach the highest levels). All bathrooms do have nifty underfloor heating.

All are marble-clad with a spacious and powerful rainforest shower and separate detachable showerhead with a glass screen, and shower seat/shelf, ample storage, a magnifying mirror and the line’s own brand toiletries, Mandala, which smell delicious.

Some of the larger Ocean Residences also feature a bathtub, a bidet and larger vanity area, while the Owner’s Residence bathtub is a huge standalone affair that could easily fit two, with two vanity sinks.

The Owner’s Residence also features a neat steam room within the bathroom.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: Ocean Terraces. They’re spacious, stylish and offer ample space for couples or solos to relax in their own private sanctuary.

Splurge: The jaw-dropping Owner’s Residence. There’s only one, though, so you will need to book it far in advance to secure this extravagant suite.

Family: There are no dedicated family suites, per se, but for extra comfort, book one of the ship’s interconnecting rooms, with the option to connect two Ocean Terrace suites for double the space.