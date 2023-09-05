Theater and Shows on Explora I Cruise Ship

Explora Journeys’ main entertainment venue is Journeys Lounge on Deck 4, comfortably seating 210 guests for daytime enrichment and evening cabaret-style shows. The lounge has a lovely intimate feel in the evening, with moody lighting and a slight fifties aesthetic with upscale mid-century modern furnishings (think the glamorous venues of “Mad Men”). The space features individual seats and drinks tables, a central stage and a bar with waiter service for drinks.

We took a seat to a packed-out “Audience with Kerry Ellis,” a British singer who’s starred in West End and Broadway musicals, including leads in “Les Miserables,” “Wicked,” “Oliver,” and “Cats.” Another night was “The Composer’s Experience,” featuring music from Broadway that was equally as popular.

Outside of Journeys Lounge, Explora Lounge also has live music.

Tip: To snag a front-row seat at Journeys Lounge, you’ll want to be wrapping up dinner around 9 p.m., with shows typically starting at 9:15 p.m. and another at 10 p.m.

Daily Things to Do on Explora I Cruise Ship

Chefs talks, kitchen tours, wine tastings, mixology classes, trivia, health workshops, photography classes, organized deck walks, lectures and other expert-led talks are typical of Explora I’s daily program. At the Chef’s Kitchen on Deck 11, there is a seminar room and a fully equipped kitchen with individual workstations. Culinary classes last 2.5 hours and cost roughly $160 (or €150). You’ll first learn about the provenance of two dishes before learning how to cook two them. You’ll then get to eat your own creations paired with wine or Champagne.

A surprise (to us) was how much we enjoyed the ship’s small modern art gallery, located on Deck 5 between Sakura and Marble & Co. Grill, near the aft. It is essentially a section of the passageway, but it has a smart design that makes it feel like a true art gallery and not, well, just a section corridor. Artwork will change with the destinations. A highlight in the current collection is “The British Library,” an installation by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare featuring 6,328 hardback books.

Look out for Reflections, a series of talks led by experts in fields such as travel, politics and history. We joined a talk with Tom Selwyn, Hilary Bradt and David Allfrey on the subject of Authenticity in Travel. It was thought-provoking and fascinating, leading audience members to question their reasons for traveling and whether they see themselves as a ‘traveler’ or a ‘tourist.’

The best way to find out what is going on throughout the day is via your in-suite TV or the My Explora App. Both list the daily program and the app allows you to save items to your calendar.

Shore Excursions on Explore I

Unlike many other luxury cruise lines, Explora Journeys does not include shore excursions within its pricing model. There is, however, a shuttle to and from port organized, where necessary.

Shore excursions on Explora I are called Destination Experiences and they are broken down into five categories (Beyond Boundaries, Tailored Experiences, Enchanting Explorations, Destination Essentials and In-Country Immersion), designed by the line’s Head of Itinerary Planning and Shore Experiences, Sacha Rougier.

Much like the promise of many luxury cruise line excursions, Explora I’s Destination Experiences aim to delve deeper into a destination. This could be meeting with a park ranger in a lesser-known nature reserve to forage for coastal ingredients and cooking them with a local chef, a private yoga class in an ancient castle, or touring hidden corners of Bruges before visiting and otherwise off-limits-to-travelers private home of one of Belgium’s most prominent aristocratic families. There’s more planned in the way of one-off and more unusual experiences, such as meeting with a Zulu healer, a visit to the Ground Zero Memorial in New York that will see passengers meet with 9/11 responders.

We were impressed by our shore excursion, which took us to the wilds of Belgium’s Zwin Nature Reserve on the North Sea coast. It was truly unique in that no other cruise line or tour operator offers the experience of exploring the nature reserve, foraging then cooking at the reserve’s own facility.

Nightlife on Explora I Cruise Ship

Explora I is not a late-night party ship. Outside of Journeys Lounge, where evening entertainment takes place, you might find the odd couple enjoying a cocktail or glass of wine in the Explora Lounge or Lobby Bar. Most passengers enjoy pre-dinner drinks and are happy to return to their suites fairly early. One evening on our sailing, the Lobby Bar had emptied by 10 p.m. and the following evening we found the bartenders cleaning down the Malt Whisky Bar at 11 p.m. -- though they were of course more than happy to whip up Whisky Sours and Old-Fashioned cocktails for our group.

For live music, there’s the Explora Lounge on Deck 11, Astern Lounge on Deck 5 and Lobby Bar, Deck 4. For a late-night dance off, there’s a DJ on until late at the Astern Lounge. On our sailing, due to a couple of birthday celebrations take place, revelers were on the dance floor until late. The following night, however, it was empty.

There’s a small casino on Deck 4, with slot machines operational from 5 p.m. and table games from 7 p.m., until late.

Explora I Cruise Ship Bars and Lounges

Drinks are included onboard Explora I, including a range of delicious cocktails -- the kind you’d find at the plush bar within a five-star hotel. There are 12 bars and lounges on Explora I, with a venue to suit every occasion, mood and time of day.

Our Picks:

For Sundowners: You’ll find wonderful views from almost all bars and lounges, but the best is served up at Deck 14’s Sky Bar. Check what time the sunsets and order a glass of Champagne for a memorable pre-dinner drink.

For a Casual Drink: Explora I is more of a cocktails and Champagne kind of a ship, but if a beer or a jaunty cocktail is your libation of choice, plump for one of the ship’s pool bars, which have a relaxed and buzzy vibe.

For a Dirty Martini: The Lobby Bar. This is a showpiece space. A two-story bar with an elegant long bar and rows of spirits lining the backlit space, there are marble coffee tables, cube chairs and sofas filling this Lobby area, while a self-playing Steinway grand piano adds an air of sophistication. A pianist also takes to the keys every day at an allotted time, too. If you’re looking for the perfect shot to share on Instagram, the Lobby Bar is it. Order a Martini or glass of fizz at the bar.

For Something on the Rocks: Try the Malt Whisky Bar on Deck 11, which opens 5 p.m. until late, and offers a whisky menu and mixologist-made cocktails. The vibe here is gentleman’s club, but everyone is welcome.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Explora I Cruise Ship

There are three heated outdoor pools, including one adults-only pool, Deck 12’s Helios Pool, plus the Conservatory indoor pool, with a retractable glass roof. We enjoyed warm weather on our sailing, though the pool remained covered the entire time. Since the Conservatory is the largest pool onboard, we’d like to see the roof retracted, as it’s designed to be.

None of the pools felt overcrowded on our sailing and there was always plenty of space for lounging and dipping in and out of the water.

The most popular pool, at least in warm weather, is Astern infinity pool on Deck 5, which has gorgeous wake views. Explora Journeys’ pools would not look out of place on the rooftop of a glamorous five-star hotel in New York, Barcelona or a luxury beachy resort in somewhere like Cabo or Miami.

There are five whirlpools, four are infinity hot tubs and they’re some of the largest we’ve seen. They’re nicely spaced out, too, all with fantastic views, including one by Sky Bar on Deck 14; two on Deck 12 and two on Deck 11, either side of the Conservatory Pool.

Sundecks on Explora I Cruise Ship

Explora I’s sumptuous sundecks, of which there are several spots where passengers can lay out, offer a mix of double day beds, single loungers and cabanas, all with thick padded mattresses.

Whether you prefer buzzy pool spots or quiet corners, there’s ample space for sunbathing. From the top down, sundecks including by the Sky Bar on Deck 14, Deck 12, where sun beds line all sides of the deck. Around the Atoll Pool & Bar on Deck 10 and around the Astern Pool & Bar on Deck 5.

*Tip: For a more secluded, ocean-gazing spot, snag one of Deck 12’s complimentary cabanas close by the infinity-style hot tubs.

Services and Wi-Fi on Explora I Cruise Ship

Wi-Fi on Explora I is included and available across the ship. Explora I has not one but two satellite grids onboard and there's a router in every suite, making it very easy to work from anywhere. We were able to use it for Teams calls, Peloton workouts and VPN access while onboard, with no problems.

When at sea, an impressive collection of boutiques open up for the ship’s big spenders, including the only Rolex boutique at sea, Piaget, Cartier, Panerai and The Journey. The latter sells a charming collection of designers pieces, including fashion, accessories, perfume and homeware.

Twenty-four-hour, self-service launderettes are on decks 9 & 10. Guest services is open around the clock and a destination experiences desk, both on Deck 4, is open 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Explora I also has an MSC Foundation desk on Deck 5 and a medical facility on Deck 3.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Explora I Cruise Ship

Explora I’s Ocean Wellness Spa is located on Deck 5 at the front of the ship and includes 11 treatment rooms, including a couples treatment room. There is a thermal area, a male and female locker room with shower and bathroom, and a nail and hair salon. Men’s hair treatments are also offered.

The majority of treatments use Aromatherapy Associates products, are typically 60 or 90 minutes and upwards of 200 euros.

Passengers booked in for a treatment get priority use of the thermal area on sea days, though it is free to use for all passengers and we recommend using it (multiple times if you can) on Explora I. Features include hydrotherapy pool, a relaxation space with heated marble loungers, a Himalayan salt room, Finnish sauna, steam room and misty rainforest shower.

There’s an outdoor relaxation area accessed off the thermal suite with a row sunbeds, though this is a little hidden, to the . There’s an orange-infused water cooler alongside an intriguing crystal-infused one.

*Tip: If you’re a real spa lover, book one of Explora I’s two Private Spa Suites, which each feature a dedicated outdoor relaxation area. If you’re a skincare addict, try one of the “medi-luxe” treatments by Dr Levy Switzerland.

The minimum age for spa treatments is 12 and 16 to use the thermal facilities.

Fitness and Gym on Explora I Cruise Ship

On Deck 10, tucked between the rear Atoll Pool & Bar and guest suites, is Explora I’s fitness center. Ocean Wellness Fitness Center has the latest Technogym equipment with ocean-facing cardio equipment and weights and -- rare at sea -- two Pilates Reformers. There is a studio where classes such as yoga are scheduled. Personal training sessions, yoga and body composition analysis are also offered, for an additional fee.

While passengers in Explora I's upper suites get Technogym fitness bags in their room, guests in the regular Ocean Terrace suites can also request a kit. The Technogym kits come with resistance bands, a mat, a foam roller and a mobility ball -- everything you need for a good workout.

On Deck 14, there is a Sports Court next to an open-air wellness space where passengers can jump on a bike or rowing machine, while feeling the refreshing ocean breeze. The Sports Court can be used for pickleball or basketball.

Explora I also has a rectangular jogging track which loops around the funnel on Deck 12, flanked by infinity hot tubs on both port and starboard sides.

Both the open-air and indoor fitness centers operate between 6:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Passengers must be 16 or older to use the fitness facilities.

Explora Journeys Ocean Wellness program extends beyond the ship, with onshore experiences such as a private yoga lesson in a castle in Belgium and healer experience in Central Park, New York, for an extra fee.

Is Explora I Cruise Ship Family Friendly?

Explora I is one of the few luxury cruise lines that has a dedicated kids club with programing. The kids’ club is a modern space with gaming, large screen TVs, comfy seating and a bright, vibrant décor.

Outside of the kids’ club, children are welcome to use three pools, including the Conservatory Pool and aft pools, and the Sports Court.

Highchairs are available in restaurants with child-friendly menus also available. Overall, we were impressed by the family amenities, which are often (deliberately) nonexistent on a luxury cruise ship.

Families traveling with children, from babies to teens, are embraced on Explora I and made to feel welcome onboard. On our sailing, we encountered families travelling with babies, toddlers and older children, with highchairs being used in restaurants, kids attending the club and using the pool facilities. Children should be potty-trained to use the pool facilities.

Explora I does not currently offer babysitting services. On our sailing, we tended to see families with younger children dine earlier. Though, particularly in Europe, it’s common to see families with children dining late, too.

Kids Club on Explora I Cruise Ship: Nautilus Club

Children from six to 17 are invited to attend Nautilus Club -- located between the Chef’s Kitchen and Conservatory Pool & Bar on Deck 11 – an open-house play and social space between 9 a.m. and midnight, daily.

While the space is not subdivided into different age groups, for a luxury ship carrying up 922 passengers, this delightful space works just fine. There are a selection toys, three large-screen TVs, a pool table, foosball table, the latest games consoles, arts and crafts and an Internet station.

Kids can opt to join organized activities, such as games, sports and arts and craft, or chose to play at their own leisure. Hosted activities take place at the following times:

Sea days: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Port days: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Children must be signed in and out of Nautilus by a parent or carer.

Babies and Toddlers on Explora I

Babies and toddlers are welcome to use the facilities at Nautilus Club with the supervision of a parent or carer, though it should be noted facilities here are more geared towards older children and teens.

However, a nice touch by the line, under twos get a selection of age-appropriate toys in suites.