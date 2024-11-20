Photo Credit: Happy Trails Hans
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
1,197 reviews

Twinkling Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Englishsunseeker
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

-Arrival at Airport: Couldn’t find rep, had to call to ask where transfer was. Rep was sitting down hiding behind a pillar, unlike other companies’ reps who were standing clearly with board. -I experienced much discrimination prior to travelling by being asked for copies of my holiday insurance and a fit note to travel, all because I had epilepsy (I am a global traveller, travelling a minimum ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Christmas Markets 2024

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Luna

User Avatar
Selma-loo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were on a Christmas market cruise starting Dec 15. Excellent staff, food and activities. We loved the smaller ship and getting to meet many of our fe,low passengers. Rooms were just right for a winter cruise. Maybe in spring, summer or fall I'd go for a balcony. It was so nice having the ship decorated for Christmas. The staff were exceptional. Cruise Director, Armin was always very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

A decent tour with several unannounced changes

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
D.M. Boisvert
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As is typical with most cruises, the staff that work the heart of the ship are the stars. We never have negative interactions with the staff, from the stateroom assistant, to the waiters, to the bartenders. This was a Christmas Cruise. We were supposed to sail aboard the Sky but we ended up on the Emerald. Not that it matters because all ships have similar designs. We were supposed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Christmas Market Cruise--Nice, Not Excellent

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sun

User Avatar
fun1wpb
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Room: was great, except that the pillows were paper thin and even though we requested additional as soon as we got on the boat and met our cabin attendant, we were told there were no additional pillows available on the entire ship. That was a disappointment, resulting in sore backs and hips, as we need proper padding for sleeping. The size of the cabin, however, was a pleasant surprise--room on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Great trip, maybe too much time on the ship

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Emerald Destiny

User Avatar
Younger River Cruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

The ship was very clean and nice. The staff was incredible and the food was pretty good. My only complaint was that we did not have more time at some of our ports and we had a lot of afternoons sailing on the ship. I was under the impression that we would have the days to explore and the nights to sail and that was not the case. There was just more down time than I was expecting. We did have some ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Fabulous cruise on the Mekong

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
Krayne66
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a fantastic time with the cruise and planned activities. There was so much to do , I don't think we had much downtime at all. (We did add a couple of Discover More activities, really worth it.) The guides and staff on the voyage were great and made us feel like we were not just "numbers", but valued guests. The facilities onboard were fabulous, and for me the ship was an ideal size, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Emerald Dawn -- Christmas Market Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Christmas2024Emerald
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our Emerald Christmas Market Cruise was outstanding! We traveled from Amsterdam to Nurnberg and our accomodations and excursions were excellent. We especially want to shout out our Cruise Director, Nina, and her Assistant / Enterntainer, Emily, who made our trip extra memorable. Their attention to detail in educational tips and fun night-time activities are great memories. Also, our waiters ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Our first German Christmas Markets cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
kivec
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Emerald river cruises is convenient way to see many ports along the rivers of Europe. This was a Christmas Market cruise stopping in several cities which were decorated for Christmas and had nice markets to visit. My only complaint was that there wasn't enough time in each port to enjoy it all. We spent a lot of time sailing on the rivers and going through several locks during the daytime. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

First but definitely not our last!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

User Avatar
Mitten Explorer
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

What a fabulous trip! From the moment we were picked up at the airport everything was exceptional. The staff was wonderful, the meals were exceptional, the tours were very interesting and well organized. We thoroughly enjoyed the daily excursions. All of our tour guides were very interesting and mixed in local legends and folklore along with the history of the areas we toured. The evening ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

A great holiday

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
Fiona M
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A wonderful holiday, from arriving at Siem Reap airport we were looked after, the hotel in SR was beautiful, breakfast was lovely and varied and we had yummy tapas at the art gallery/bar across the road also owned by the hotel. The tours were balanced and if like me you can't do too many stairs you don't have to, e.g. I walked round the outside of Ankghor Wat when we got to the really steep bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

