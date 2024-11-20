Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Emerald Destiny

The ship was very clean and nice. The staff was incredible and the food was pretty good. My only complaint was that we did not have more time at some of our ports and we had a lot of afternoons sailing on the ship. I was under the impression that we would have the days to explore and the nights to sail and that was not the case. There was just more down time than I was expecting. We did have some ...