-Arrival at Airport: Couldn’t find rep, had to call to ask where transfer was. Rep was sitting down hiding behind a pillar, unlike other companies’ reps who were standing clearly with board.
-I experienced much discrimination prior to travelling by being asked for copies of my holiday insurance and a fit note to travel, all because I had epilepsy (I am a global traveller, travelling a minimum ...
We were on a Christmas market cruise starting Dec 15. Excellent staff, food and activities. We loved the smaller ship and getting to meet many of our fe,low passengers. Rooms were just right for a winter cruise. Maybe in spring, summer or fall I'd go for a balcony.
It was so nice having the ship decorated for Christmas. The staff were exceptional. Cruise Director, Armin was always very ...
As is typical with most cruises, the staff that work the heart of the ship are the stars. We never have negative interactions with the staff, from the stateroom assistant, to the waiters, to the bartenders.
This was a Christmas Cruise. We were supposed to sail aboard the Sky but we ended up on the Emerald. Not that it matters because all ships have similar designs. We were supposed to ...
Room: was great, except that the pillows were paper thin and even though we requested additional as soon as we got on the boat and met our cabin attendant, we were told there were no additional pillows available on the entire ship. That was a disappointment, resulting in sore backs and hips, as we need proper padding for sleeping. The size of the cabin, however, was a pleasant surprise--room on ...
The ship was very clean and nice. The staff was incredible and the food was pretty good. My only complaint was that we did not have more time at some of our ports and we had a lot of afternoons sailing on the ship. I was under the impression that we would have the days to explore and the nights to sail and that was not the case. There was just more down time than I was expecting. We did have some ...
We had a fantastic time with the cruise and planned activities. There was so much to do , I don't think we had much downtime at all. (We did add a couple of Discover More activities, really worth it.) The guides and staff on the voyage were great and made us feel like we were not just "numbers", but valued guests.
The facilities onboard were fabulous, and for me the ship was an ideal size, ...
Our Emerald Christmas Market Cruise was outstanding! We traveled from Amsterdam to Nurnberg and our accomodations and excursions were excellent. We especially want to shout out our Cruise Director, Nina, and her Assistant / Enterntainer, Emily, who made our trip extra memorable. Their attention to detail in educational tips and fun night-time activities are great memories.
Also, our waiters ...
Emerald river cruises is convenient way to see many ports along the rivers of Europe. This was a Christmas Market cruise stopping in several cities which were decorated for Christmas and had nice markets to visit. My only complaint was that there wasn't enough time in each port to enjoy it all. We spent a lot of time sailing on the rivers and going through several locks during the daytime. The ...
What a fabulous trip! From the moment we were picked up at the airport everything was exceptional. The staff was wonderful, the meals were exceptional, the tours were very interesting and well organized. We thoroughly enjoyed the daily excursions. All of our tour guides were very interesting and mixed in local legends and folklore along with the history of the areas we toured. The evening ...
A wonderful holiday, from arriving at Siem Reap airport we were looked after, the hotel in SR was beautiful, breakfast was lovely and varied and we had yummy tapas at the art gallery/bar across the road also owned by the hotel. The tours were balanced and if like me you can't do too many stairs you don't have to, e.g. I walked round the outside of Ankghor Wat when we got to the really steep bit ...