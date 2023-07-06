The ship is also fitted with a small water sports platform at the stern, perfect for enjoying a dip in the warm waters of the Mediterranean.

All meals are served in the ship's main restaurant, which also offers outdoor seating located at the stern for those who prefer to dine alfresco.

Meals are Mediterranean-inspired, created using local ingredients. Some North American favorites are available as well, but the joy here is indulging in the authentic flavors of the regions that MS Lastavica calls home.

Unlike on Emerald Waterways' company-owned European river cruise ships, only two complimentary drinks per person are provided during lunch and dinner. Onboard the company's river cruise vessels, wine, beer and soft drinks are flow freely.

Breakfasts are all buffet-style, while lunches and dinners are typically menu-driven, waiter-served affairs.

There are three different types of cabins onboard MS Lastavica:

Category B cabins represent the ship's most basic accommodations. These "double cabins with porthole" vary in size between 129 and 150 square feet, and they offer up some great nautical ambiance, thanks to the ocean views afforded by porthole windows. These rooms are each large enough to offer a small seating area, some storage space and a bathroom. Design and decor are similar to what you might find aboard a luxury catamaran or yacht.

Category A Cabins are slightly larger, measuring 124 to 198 square feet. They are similar in amenities and design to the Category B cabins, but the portholes are swapped out in favor of a larger picture window. Both Category A and B cabins are located on the Main and Lower Decks.

Category A+ Cabins are 145 square feet and offer views from oversized porthole windows. Nautically designed, they are some of the largest cabins onboard, though their location all the way forward in the tip of the bow on Main Deck should be avoided by those who suffer from seasickness.

While the majority of cabins are accessed through an interior corridor, it is worth noting that Category A and B cabin numbers 9, 10, 11 and 12 are only accessible from the shared outdoor promenade deck.

The upper deck of MS Lastavica features a rooftop hot tub and shaded seating under a sun deck canopy. Non-shaded seating is also available along with the vessel's wheelhouse.

Entertainment is a low-key affair on this ship, consisting mostly of cocktails and conversations with fellow cruisers. Think sundowners on the stern instead of piano players and jazz bands.

MS Lastavica sails several itineraries for Emerald Waterways in 2020, including an eight-night Islands of Dalmatia cruise from Split to Dubrovnik, an 11-night Zagreb and The Islands of Dalmatia voyage from Zagreb to Dubrovnik and several itineraries that pair a trip aboard MS Lastavica with one of Emerald Waterways' river cruise journeys in central Europe.