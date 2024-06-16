"The variety of morning activities was amazing on this Rhône river cruise as it included finnicular rides to explore castle ruins or for me go to the top and hike down through forrests, cable car experience to explore ruins, canal boat tour in Amsterdam plus enough time for us to include two hop on/off bus tours to explore the whole region, before lunch.This was our third Emerald river cruise and the best so far because they offered a slow walkers group for the morning activities which Mom needed (last year she had to miss 2days as knew she would not have managed the walking distance and pace) thus enjoyed every day and managed well...."Read More
Room: was great, except that the pillows were paper thin and even though we requested additional as soon as we got on the boat and met our cabin attendant, we were told there were no additional pillows available on the entire ship. That was a disappointment, resulting in sore backs and hips, as we need proper padding for sleeping. The size of the cabin, however, was a pleasant surprise--room on ...
This was the first leg of Emeralds Splendours of Europe cruise Amsterdam to Budapest, this ported in Nuremberg with only a minor changeover of passengers.
It is hard to fault the service on Emerald, the cabins were compact but well laid out with plenty of storage, the shower was an excellent size.
Meals were a standout. Breakfast is buffet style with al a cart egg chef station. Lunches ...
Not the quality cruise we were expecting. A couple of days after leaving Amsterdam the sun deck was closed & remained so for most of the trip. The restaurant was overcrowded, noisy, service was too regimented & the food quality & quantity was poor. Being a paperless tour, to help the environment, we had to rely on taking screenshots of the daily programme & maps for our excursions - which was not ...
Nothing that went wrong on this 13 day Amsterdam to Budapest river cruise was the fault of emerald cruise lines. The staff is terrific. The food delicious, the river and the weather were excellent. UNTIL THEY WEREN’T.
Storm Boris moved into northern Italy then proceeded to dump more rain than Austria, Hungary, and Italy had seen in 100 years, resulting in flooding, higher than usual rivers and ...
This was our first river cruise and we chose Emerald because their price for the same destinations with the same amenities as a competitor was $5,000. lower in cost. A friend had previously been on an Emerald river cruise and they were quite happy with their cruise. That was all I needed to hear to help us make our choice. The staff on the ship from the tour director, entertainment director, ...
Notes: Comparing Ocean & River cruises is very difficult. They are very different.
We have taken 5 ocean cruises but only 1 - this river cruise, so not a comparison to other river cruises.
Daily activities are regimented. This, in the eye of the beholder - is good or bad?
The itinerary was excellent, enjoyed every step of the journey.
...
This was our worst experience on a cruise ever. We have done several river-type cruises eg Rhine, Douro, Eerie Canal and Great Lakes (US and Canada) plus a number of bike and boat tours on rivers before and this was definitely the least enjoyable.
That said there were some good points - the food was great, plenty of healthy options. Breakfast was a buffet with plenty of options and omelettes ...
This was a pleasure and lived up to our expectations, with a lovely room, great facilities and a warm and welcoming crew. The included activities were interesting and varied, the dining, although noisy at times was well presented, had delicious food and wines to match each meal. The cabin was effect with a window that opened that seemed to covert the whole room into a balcony. The arrival and ...
Very rushed, not a relaxing holiday at all.
Day excursions started at 08.15.
Excursions were very focused on covering as much as possible leaving little or no 'free' time to explore on own let alone have a break or a drink.
Food on board good but little choice, had salmon with chips!! No other choice available?
Captain not very friendly, did his job but could have done more and been ...