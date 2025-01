" The variety of morning activities was amazing on this Rhône river cruise as it included finnicular rides to explore castle ruins or for me go to the top and hike down through forrests, cable car experience to explore ruins, canal boat tour in Amsterdam plus enough time for us to include two hop on/off bus tours to explore the whole region, before lunch.This was our third Emerald river cruise and the best so far because they offered a slow walkers group for the morning activities which Mom needed (last year she had to miss 2days as knew she would not have managed the walking distance and pace) thus enjoyed every day and managed well. ..." Read More