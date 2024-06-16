Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sun

Very rushed, not a relaxing holiday at all. Day excursions started at 08.15. Excursions were very focused on covering as much as possible leaving little or no 'free' time to explore on own let alone have a break or a drink. Food on board good but little choice, had salmon with chips!! No other choice available? Captain not very friendly, did his job but could have done more and been ...