The majority of cabins have two twin beds that can be combined into a queen, a flat-screen TV, alarm clocks, a vanity and an upper shelf. Storage is centered around a closet that has hangers, as well as a place for shoes, plus two deep drawers under the TV. In most cabins, you'll find a mini-fridge stocked with snacks that you can buy for a fee (unless you're in the Owner's Suite, where these are included). Robes and slippers are in the closets, along with golf umbrellas and a pair of Nordic walking sticks.

The in-room TV offers 25 channels, with many being ship related or offering more information about areas where Emerald Waterways sails. There's a nice selection of news stations (although not Fox News). There's also a large selection of on-demand movies, both classic films and new releases are available free of charge.

The outlets are primarily European, although there was one universal plug converter near the vanity. We especially appreciated the outlets near the bed. There are no USB ports. There's a safe to protect valuables, as well as individual climate control (although we had limited success with getting the room super warm in the winter). We particularly liked the "do not disturb" switch that kept the occasionally enthusiastic stewards from coming to make up the room too early.

The bathrooms are compact; only one person can really be in them at a time. The showers have glass doors and toiletries include shower gel, shampoo and conditioner. There's a hair dryer that you have to keep pressing on the power button for it to work. Towels are not particularly thick or fluffy. One complaint we heard from several passengers was a lack of facial tissues in the cabins. Hot water came fast and was plentiful.

Note: If you're sensitive to aromas, avoid the cabins toward the back of Deck 3, as there's a strong chlorine smell from the pool.

Single Stateroom: Emerald Sun has two 117-square-foot single staterooms both on the lowest deck, the Riviera Deck. In these cabins, the single twin bed stretches from the wall toward the door, underneath a picture window that doesn't open. Furniture consists of a single chair, a small round tray-style table in the corner and a dresser with three drawers.

Stateroom: Also on the lowest deck are 18 Emerald Staterooms that are 162 square feet, with a rectangular window that doesn't open. Two twin beds can be combined into a queen. Furniture includes a small round tray-style table with two chairs, and built-in bedside shelves with reading lights.

Panorama Balcony Suite: The majority of cabins on Emerald Sun are Panorama Balcony cabins which are 180 square feet. They are located Deck 2 (Vista Deck) and Deck 3 (Horizon Deck), with little difference between them. The word "balcony" is a bit of a misnomer, but the wall-sized windows that open halfway do bring in fresh air and natural light, making the space feel like it's a balcony. A sheer curtain protects you from too much sun during the day and there are dark shades at night to keep out light. Furniture is fairly efficient with twin beds that convert into a queen, small round table with two chairs and built-in bedside shelves.

Grand Balcony Suite: The eight Grand Balcony suites on Deck 3 are 210 square feet and have the boat's signature windows that open halfway. The extra space here comes in footage near the window; the seating area is separated from the rest of the room by a sliding-glass door, making it more of a separate solarium than you find in the regular rooms (technically, this might make it a true suite, but the title is definitely pushing it). Furniture is the same as what's provided in the Panorama Balcony rooms, but additional amenities include a Nespresso machine and pillow menu.

Owner's Suite: The top accommodations on Emerald Sun are four 315-square-foot one-bedroom Owner's Suites on Deck 3. These are true suites, with the bedroom separated from the living space by a sliding-glass door. The bedroom has two beds that convert to a queen (this room has a pillow menu too), a vanity with ottoman and two bedside tables. The living space has a walk-in closet, two leather loungers, a small table, a dry bar with lower and overhead cabinets, a mini-bar stocked with complimentary drinks, a Nespresso machine, and drawers and a long wooden shelf beneath the massive flat-screen TV. Passengers staying in Owner's Suites also have use of an in-cabin iPad. The balcony space is the same solarium setup that you find in the Grand Balcony Suites.

Passengers in both the Grand Balcony and Owner's Suites can order room service breakfast, a nice perk on days where there's an early start. They also receive pre-dinner canapes and after-dinner sweets. Cruisers in Grand Balcony Suites get two free items of laundry per day, while those in Owner's Suites get four free items of laundry per day. Those in Owner's Suites also get an invitation to dine with the captain.