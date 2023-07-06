Where Emerald Sun shines is in this casualness, which never seems forced. It's a ship to kick back -- there are no frilly or formal furniture, lighting or curtains -- and no one puts on airs. The line draws an international mix of English-speaking passengers, with the dominant culture depending on the sailing. On our December holiday market cruise, the festiveness of the season was heightened by a decidedly younger demographic, bookended by a group of 30-year-old Americans celebrating the milestone birthday with their parents. We found everyone on the boat friendly, however, regardless of age. For most, Emerald Sun was their first river cruise and the consensus seemed to be that on the vessel, passengers were receiving good bang for their buck.

River cruisers who are used to a higher-end experience, however -- such as that provided by Emerald Waterways' sister company Scenic Cruises -- may be put off by some slippage in the details. Our cruise did not have enough wait staff to handle the dining room, for example, particularly during the morning and lunch rushes. Despite a later-than-usual bar scene, waited lounge service often ended rather abruptly, with no warning. Dining in general, while ambitious and interesting on paper, was underseasoned and overcooked. Shore excursion guides were not the quality you'd expect; we found the enticing draw of the Christmas markets to outweigh the commentary.

That being said, our Emerald Sun experience had some truly standout moments. We loved the cruise director Balazs, who has won line awards for his enthusiasm and service. Having a movie theater onboard (with popcorn!) provided an evening alternative to the self-important lounge singer. An included shore excursion to a private home outside Bratislava provided insight into local life. The Bavarian buffet, with beer, sausages and pretzels, won rave reviews. The line actually ran its EmeraldActive tours, such as biking the Wachau Valley and hiking to Durnstein castle, for a few hardy souls who didn't mind the frosty weather. And the boat's cheery holiday decorations -- and an awesome specialty coffee machine -- made the lounge a homey refuge from the chilliness of the air outside.

All in all, Emerald Sun makes a nice introduction to river cruising, and we suspect that some of the issues we encountered might be alleviated during the regular season (unlike some other river cruise lines, Emerald Waterways shuts down its boats between October and December, which means the Christmas Markets crews are cobbled together for a few short sailings). Considering the extras that you receive in the fare, an Emerald Sun cruise represents a great value amid attractive spaces straight from Restoration Hardware Modern that you might want to copy in your own home.