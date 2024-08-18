Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

Due to high water we were unable to make 2.5 of the major ports. Emerald would say we saw Vienna but we were only there 3 hrs and the walking tour was through the shopping district !! The ship did not have enough personnel to accommodate the number of passengers for the times we were on the ship and then they bussed us over 1.5 hrs each day so they would not have to reimburse us. We did get $105 ...