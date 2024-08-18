The Emerald star ! Such a beautiful ship and living that it has a pool
Photo Credit: Jocelyne Elliott
One of many churches we saw while cruising .
Photo Credit: Jocelyne Elliott
Baked Alaska at dinner
Photo Credit: mlosch59
Lunch
Photo Credit: mlosch59
Featured Review
Brilliant Trip with Great Memories
"This was our first river cruise and wont be our last with Emerald, especially as we took up the onboard offer for the vouchers which will give an excellent discount on our next trip.The other travellers were all of a similar age to us (mid 50’s) which made it easy to gear the pace of the excursions to suit and meant everyone was catered for, however, it does not seem like a suitable trip for families with young children...."Read More
Gogsy avatar

Gogsy

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Unforgettable Danube experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
Andy Honley
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

As first time cruisers we were unsure about what to expect. However, we found that the standard of the service on the ship and the quality of the food and wine served were excellent, the chefs matching the menu to our location. The choice of trips at each port was very good and the local guides were very informative. We stayed in a standard cabin but found that it met our expectations and found ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Wonderful Time on the Emerald Star

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
Atomic B
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time on the Emerald Star. Staff were so friendly and accommodating. Love the tours that we were able to select from. The room we had was spacious. Patricia, the cruise director, and Paula did a wonderful job explaining what we could expect every day. I specially liked the bike ride through the Wachau valley. As for food: many choices for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Fabulous experience on the Emerald Star.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
Diana Budney
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a fabulous river cruise! Just home today and am exhausted!! We just had so much fun! The cruise director, Patricia, was beyond amazing. She was extremely helpful. The excursions were extremely well organized and the local guides were very knowledgeable. I feel I learned so much from each country. Paula did a fabulous job with all of our activities. I loved the bands and the fun ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Emerald Took Good Care Of Us

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
adkturn
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first ever Emerald river cruise Regensburg-to-Budapest was fortunate in that lock outages and high water levels along the Danube caused by Storm Boris were already cleared from weeks before, so there were no ship swaps, bussing or delays on our voyage. The crew took good care of us. The cruise director, himself a Budapest native, was outstanding. We participated in the included walking tours ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Good ship experience, bad extra days experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
PS12
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship crew and food were outstanding. We experienced excellent meals every day and the excursions were well planned, on-time, and enjoyable. There were a variety of activities, including biking, guided tours, bus tours, and time to go out on your own. We felt very safe on and off the ship. The entertainment on the ship was well planned and enjoyable. The rooms were small, but very clean. The ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Underwhelming for active seniors

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
paddyo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary of the Danube River cruise was lovely and the staff were mostly attentive and great at their jobs. Armin, the cruise director, was amazing and worked very hard to ensure a smooth and happy holiday. I heard a lot of people complaining about petty things beyond his control and he handled it all remarkably well. But the food was only ok, accommodations and seating in the dining room ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Not at all what I expected...

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
NCtraveler1959
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

To be fair, our cruise was interrupted by rain and flooding this past week in central Europe. These conditions pushed our captain and crew to extreme decision-making. The net result was two major stops completely canceled (Bratislava and Budapest) and a third stop shortened significantly (Vienna). Other destinations were altered, but we were forced on buses for long bus rides and long days and ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Lack of communication and customer service

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
lsufaninga
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Due to high water we were unable to make 2.5 of the major ports. Emerald would say we saw Vienna but we were only there 3 hrs and the walking tour was through the shopping district !! The ship did not have enough personnel to accommodate the number of passengers for the times we were on the ship and then they bussed us over 1.5 hrs each day so they would not have to reimburse us. We did get $105 ...
Sail Date: September 2024

1st time cruiser's review

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
MrsW62
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Although it states Rhine Castles, we were on the Budapest to Amsterdam Danube river cruise. The original ship Destiny, was changed to Star. Pros: The ship is fantastic The staff where even better. You will NEVER go hungry or feel hungry whilst on the cruise. Our room was a duckfeet stateroom room. On the lower floor and it was clean, large enough for the 2 of us, bathroom was a ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Brilliant Trip with Great Memories

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Star

User Avatar
Gogsy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Everything for this trip was fantastic. We completed the end of cruise survey and marked almost every section as a 10/10. The facilities on board, the staff, the itinerary and all the included excursions were better than expected and we would recommend this to those looking to see multiple cities at a great pace. This was our first river cruise and wont be our last with Emerald, especially as ...
Sail Date: August 2024

