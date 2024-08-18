"This was our first river cruise and wont be our last with Emerald, especially as we took up the onboard offer for the vouchers which will give an excellent discount on our next trip.The other travellers were all of a similar age to us (mid 50’s) which made it easy to gear the pace of the excursions to suit and meant everyone was catered for, however, it does not seem like a suitable trip for families with young children...."Read More
As first time cruisers we were unsure about what to expect. However, we found that the standard of the service on the ship and the quality of the food and wine served were excellent, the chefs matching the menu to our location. The choice of trips at each port was very good and the local guides were very informative. We stayed in a standard cabin but found that it met our expectations and found ...
We had a wonderful time on the Emerald Star. Staff were so friendly and accommodating. Love the tours that we were able to select from. The room we had was spacious. Patricia, the cruise director, and Paula did a wonderful job explaining what we could expect every day. I specially liked the bike ride through the Wachau valley. As for food: many choices for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. ...
This was a fabulous river cruise! Just home today and am exhausted!! We just had so much fun! The cruise director, Patricia, was beyond amazing. She was extremely helpful. The excursions were extremely well organized and the local guides were very knowledgeable. I feel I learned so much from each country. Paula did a fabulous job with all of our activities. I loved the bands and the fun ...
Our first ever Emerald river cruise Regensburg-to-Budapest was fortunate in that lock outages and high water levels along the Danube caused by Storm Boris were already cleared from weeks before, so there were no ship swaps, bussing or delays on our voyage. The crew took good care of us. The cruise director, himself a Budapest native, was outstanding. We participated in the included walking tours ...
The ship crew and food were outstanding. We experienced excellent meals every day and the excursions were well planned, on-time, and enjoyable. There were a variety of activities, including biking, guided tours, bus tours, and time to go out on your own. We felt very safe on and off the ship. The entertainment on the ship was well planned and enjoyable. The rooms were small, but very clean. The ...
The itinerary of the Danube River cruise was lovely and the staff were mostly attentive and great at their jobs. Armin, the cruise director, was amazing and worked very hard to ensure a smooth and happy holiday. I heard a lot of people complaining about petty things beyond his control and he handled it all remarkably well. But the food was only ok, accommodations and seating in the dining room ...
To be fair, our cruise was interrupted by rain and flooding this past week in central Europe. These conditions pushed our captain and crew to extreme decision-making. The net result was two major stops completely canceled (Bratislava and Budapest) and a third stop shortened significantly (Vienna). Other destinations were altered, but we were forced on buses for long bus rides and long days and ...
Due to high water we were unable to make 2.5 of the major ports. Emerald would say we saw Vienna but we were only there 3 hrs and the walking tour was through the shopping district !! The ship did not have enough personnel to accommodate the number of passengers for the times we were on the ship and then they bussed us over 1.5 hrs each day so they would not have to reimburse us. We did get $105 ...
Although it states Rhine Castles, we were on the Budapest to Amsterdam Danube river cruise. The original ship Destiny, was changed to Star.
Pros:
The ship is fantastic
The staff where even better.
You will NEVER go hungry or feel hungry whilst on the cruise.
Our room was a duckfeet stateroom room. On the lower floor and it was clean, large enough for the 2 of us, bathroom was a ...
Everything for this trip was fantastic. We completed the end of cruise survey and marked almost every section as a 10/10. The facilities on board, the staff, the itinerary and all the included excursions were better than expected and we would recommend this to those looking to see multiple cities at a great pace. This was our first river cruise and wont be our last with Emerald, especially as ...