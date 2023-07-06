Aside from having the fantastic windows, cabins are roomy and comfortable with plenty of storage space and beds that are not too hard or too soft. All rooms have flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi, alarm clocks, hair dryers, four or more outlets (all European style, one near the bed) and a mini-fridge stocked with extra-fee (except in Owner's Suites) goodies like soda, beer, wine, mini bottles of spirits, Pringles and chocolate. Two free bottles of water are provided daily (one still and one bubbly). A closet has lots of hanging space (though there are no skirt hangers) and an overhead shelf.

Single Stateroom: There are two 117-square-foot single staterooms on Emerald Star, both on Deck 1, Riviera Deck. Both have picture windows that don't open and a single twin bed. Furniture consists of a single chair, a small round tray-style table in the corner and a dresser with three drawers.

Stateroom: The 18 Emerald Staterooms on Deck 1 are 162-square-feet and, like the single cabins, have picture windows that don't open. Two twin beds can be combined into a queen. Furniture includes a small round tray-style table with two one-piece plastic-like chairs, three side-by-side dressers with two drawers each and built-in bedside shelves with reading lights.

Panorama Balcony Suite: The most common stateroom type on Emerald Star are the 180-square-foot Panorama Balcony suites, of which there are 60, with half on Deck 2 (Vista Deck) and half on Deck 3 (Horizon Deck). These rooms feature wall-sized windows, which open halfway letting in lots of natural light and fresh air. Furniture is the same as what you find in the Emerald Staterooms: twin beds that convert into a queen, small tray-style table with two chairs (wooden rather than plastic with fabric seats and backs), three side-by-side dressers with two drawers each and built-in bedside shelves.

Grand Balcony Suite: The eight Grand Balcony suites on Deck 3 are 210 square feet and feature the same wall-sized windows that open halfway. However, the window is found on a balcony-style space, separated from the rest of the room by a sliding-glass door. Furniture is the same as what's provided in the Panorama Balcony rooms, but additional amenities include a Nespresso machine and pillow menu.

Owner's Suite: Emerald Star has four 315-square-foot one-bedroom Owner's Suites on Deck 3. Bedrooms are separated from the living space by a sliding-glass door, making them true suites. The staterooms feature two beds that convert to a queen (a pillow menu gives cruisers a choice of pillows), a vanity with ottoman and two bedside tables. The living space boasts a walk-in closet with way more hanging space and shelves than two people could possibly need, two leather loungers, a knee-high tray-style table, a dry bar with lower and overhead cabinets, a mini-bar stocked with complimentary drinks, a Nespresso machine and drawers and a long wooden shelf beneath the massive flat-screen TV. Passengers staying in Owner's Suites also have use of an in-cabin iPad. A balcony is identical in style to what's in the Grand Balcony Suites. Bathrooms have an extra medicine cabinet for more storage space.

Passengers in both the Grand Balcony and Owner's Suites can order room service breakfast, and will receive pre-dinner canapes and after-dinner sweets. Cruisers in Grand Balcony Suites get two free items of laundry per day, while those in Owner's Suites get four free items of laundry per day. Those in Owner's Suites also get an invitation to dine with the captain.