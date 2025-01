Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

This was my very best Emerald River Cruise so far and that’s saying something because the cruise we took on Luna the year before was great!. Emerald Shy’s staff were spectacular. Dawn made sure we were always experiencing the most every port could offer. And every port was plentiful in its offerings. Musical experiences as quaint as local Bavarian dance and minstrel shows and as elegant as an ...