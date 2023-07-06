Entertainment & Activities

Sky doesn't have the in-depth daytime lectures offered on some ships. An overview of the next day's port of call and excursions is provided in the cruise director's nightly port talk, which is reiterated in the daily program left on the bed each night. If the ship is cruising past particularly historic areas, the cruise director will provide a commentary through the personal transistor headsets and earpieces available in each cabin and usually used on shore excursions. This means people who are interested can listen in, while passengers who want to enjoy peace and quiet won't be disturbed.

A guided excursion at each port of call is included in the cruise price, typically a walking tour or bus trip to an interesting sight. Each cruise also includes a couple of optional "EmeraldPLUS" tours, such as a canal cruise in Amsterdam or an evening concert, available at extra cost. EmeraldACTIVE excursions include hikes, biking tours and other options such as kayaking; in 2019, the ship will have an Active Manager to help passengers keep fit; fitness classes will also be held onboard. Emerald Discover Tours usually encourage passengers to learn about daily life by visiting a local home.

Onboard entertainment on river vessels is always a low-key affair, and Sky is no exception. Before and after dinner, the resident onboard pianist performs a pleasant mix of pop, light rock and classical music, as well as show tunes. There are also visiting guest entertainers, including traditional musicians, dancers and a glassblower. We were enthralled by an enthusiastic couple who played Swiss cowbells -- much more melodic than you'd think! On one night each cruise, the crewmembers throw themselves into a lighthearted talent show, followed by a crew and passenger disco.

The absolute star of the show on Sky's entertainment scene is the onboard cinema, which is set up in the swimming pool area when passengers are at dinner. The base of the swimming pool rises to create a floor, and the comfortable pool loungers are rearranged to face the large pull-down screen at the aft of the ship. Films range from modern-day blockbusters to old favorites themed to the area ("The Sound of Music" when cruising through Austria, for example). Reasonably priced drinks are available from the bar in the corner (3 euros for a beer and a little more than 6 euros for a cocktail). To add to the atmosphere, everyone gets a large complimentary container of popcorn. There are usually three film nights on a weeklong cruise, and entry is free. Because space is limited, passengers are asked to sign up at reception on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone is issued with a pair of quality, fully adjustable headphones, so there is no noise disturbance to passengers in nearby cabins.