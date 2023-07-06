  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Emerald Sky Review

4.5 / 5.0
189 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Jeannine Williamson
Contributor

Emerald Sky is the first of a fleet of "Star Ships" ships launched by Emerald Waterways, a European river cruise line that made its debut as part of Australian-owned parent company Scenic Tours, which also boasts all-inclusive brand, Scenic Cruises.

It marks an exciting departure from existing vessels, with an exceptionally bright, modern look and a unique new-to-river feature: a swimming pool with a retractable roof that transforms into a cinema at night. The three airy passenger decks pack in plenty of other facilities, including a hair salon, gym, massage room and bikes that passengers can use to explore independently. Some initial issues with the ship -- such as an extremely steep staircase onboard -- were fixed in the months following its launch.

Between March and November, Sky sails on three Rhine-Main-Danube itineraries that range in duration from eight to 15 days.

This fresh-looking line has broken the traditional mold of river cruising and will appeal to people looking for moderately priced cruises, as well as younger cruisers and first-time passengers dipping a toe into this burgeoning sector of the cruise market.

About

Passengers: 182
Crew: 46
Passenger to Crew: 3.96:1
Launched: 2014
Shore Excursions: 105

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Amsterdam, Prague, Budapest, Munich, Basel, Paris, Istanbul

Fellow Passengers

More than 50 percent of passengers are from Australia, where the line has its roots and is part of the well-established Scenic Tours brand. Expect the rest of the passengers to hail from the U.K., U.S. and Canada. While Emerald Waterways says it's not deliberately targeting a younger demographic, the line could well find a niche with cruisers in their 40s and 50s, which is below the average river cruise age group.

Emerald Sky Dress Code

The ship has a relaxed, easygoing vibe. There is no special dress code, and there are none of the formal nights you get on ocean cruises. For dinner, smart casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant in the evening, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate. Many passengers up the sartorial ante for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, albeit this still errs on the side of smart casual, rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Emerald Sky price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an Emerald Sky Cruise from $3,495

Any Month

More about Emerald Sky

Where does Emerald Sky sail from?

Emerald Sky departs from Amsterdam, Prague, Budapest, Munich, Basel, Paris, and Istanbul

Where does Emerald Sky sail to?

Emerald Sky cruises to Amsterdam, Cologne, Rudesheim, Miltenberg, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Passau, Melk, Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Prague, Paris, Bucharest, Zurich, Lucerne, Basel, Koblenz, Cochem, Mainz, Strasbourg, Heidelberg, Cesky Krumlov, and Istanbul

How much does it cost to go on Emerald Sky?

Cruises on Emerald Sky start from $3,495 per person.
Emerald Sky Cruiser Reviews

Sky’s The Limit on Splendours Of Europe!

Now - the Emerald Sky… a wonderful experience every day! This is the perfect cruise for couples or adult families.Read More
Cruisefairy69

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Excellent River Cruise

We highly recommend Emerald Cruises and would definitely travel with this cruise line in the future.Read More
KatyCruise23

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Outstanding Crew | Excellent Cuisine | Top Notch Ship

We will definitely cruise with Emerald again!Read More
Dan_Clements

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Pleasant sail down the Danube but not entirely up to standard

My wife as an allergy to cheese of which she had notified Emerald in advance.Read More
Grahambythesea

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Emerald River Cruises Fleet
Emerald Star
129 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map