"Despite the difficulty when the lock gate was broken which necessitated us being in a village for 2 days, the crew could not have been more fantastic.Despite the crew being very young they never gave the impression that they were struggling with the situation...."Read More
I would highly recommend an Emerald Riverboat Cruise. The scenery was spectacular, the meals absolutely delicious and geared towards a Portuguese menu. Whether site seeing to a destination or cruising down the River, there was such a nice variety of things to keep us engaged. We enjoyed the informative talk sessions, making cocktails, learning how to make desserts, understanding the importance ...
I had a disappointing experience on this cruise. It did not provide good value for money compared to other cruise lines I have been on.
Cabin:
Upon entering cabin, I noticed the frayed carpet, chipped tiles in the bathroom and shower, and someone's hair stuck on the conditioner bottle (yuck). After speaking to the hotel manager, I was told that nothing could be done about the carpet. They ...
Pre cruise paperwork was excellent
Pickup at airport and transport to ship Good
Good welcome on arrival to Ship. Luggage all taken to room
Plenty of deck space and chairs to relax in.
Pool good for a dip and towels always there when required.
Staff on board all very helpful and wanted to please.
The choice of food at lunch time at help yourself excellent. Also had choice from ...
Generally the cruise was very good, with good service, good food and good wine. The food although good could have had more variation, there was a lot of pork, and portion size varied considerable dependant on dish chosen. They also had a range of zero alcohol wines and beers.
Staff were particularly friendly and attentive and quickly learned your eating and drinking preferences.
Our cabin, ...
Every member of the crew were excellent there was nothing I can say wasn’t done well or anything they missed we were treated so well nothing was too much trouble. We enjoyed all the excursions and the food was out of this world I looked forward to going to dinner each evening. Our cabin was cleaned to a high standard and the turn down service was a nice surprise. Each step was explained clearly ...
We enjoyed our cruise in Portugal very much. We did the cause with nine friends, which added greatly to our experience. The crew and staff were excellent, with us particularly enjoying Ricardo. Every meal was excellent on the ship, with a great variety each time. Our stateroom (#314) was very comfortable, with excellent maid service. We enjoyed our especially on the Top Deck, with excellent ...
The best thing about this cruise was the great food and exceptional service. The staff and crew could not have been more helpful, treating everyone of the 100 passengers with the utmost respect and kindness.. Several of us were elderly so the listening devices supplied for excursions were very helpful, and assistance to get up and down the slippery slanting gangway was very much appreciated. I ...
The food and staff where fantastic.
We were very disappointed that we didn't get to do the entire cruise. The reason that was relayed to the passengers was the water levels where to high to go through the lock system. On Day 3 we made it about half way up the Douro river and it stopped.
We were of the understanding when we went to an information session prior to booking the cruise that ...
We had heard so much about Portugal and decided to go. We had gone on Emerald Liberte in the Spring and enjoyed ourselves, despite the French strike.
The staff and the food are fantastic! Chef Marinho is gifted for such a young man. The Captain is 28 years old and he navigates the Douro perfectly.
The excursions are informative and well thought out. The little extras they fit in were ...
The service and people on the cruise were exceptional at every level. One disappointment was the evening entertainment. We would prefer after dinner lounge entertainment such as a quiet piano player in the background to relax to. This was more games and competition in the evening. One night was a singer and piano, who was very good. Being able to get out of the room and talk with friends in a ...