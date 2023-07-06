Emerald Luna Food Options Are Straightforward, But Satisfying

Emerald Luna's no-frills design pairs well with the ship's dining options. Reflections Restaurant is the main dining venue aboard the ship, occupying roughly one-third of Deck 2. Reflections features Emerald's signature floor-to-ceiling windows, providing constant views of the scenery from virtually any table. The décor is elegant without overdoing it (on our sailing, for instance, tables were adorned with a single tulip; a nice nod to the theme of the itinerary). What Reflections restaurant does not offer, however, is outdoor seating.

Breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style in Reflections, with a made-to-order station always available (offerings here were typically omelets for breakfast and pasta dishes for lunch.) At lunch you also have the option to order from Emerald's a la carte menu, featuring meals like steak, salmon, chicken, or salad.

Dinners, on the other hand, are always a la carte with a multicourse menu that's changed nightly. Portions are smaller than average American portions, but quite reasonable in size. Expect dinners to be a drawn-out affair, easily reaching the 2-hour mark most on nights. Additionally, each sailing on Emerald Luna will typically feature a Welcome Dinner and a Farewell Dinner that tend to last even longer.

Elsewhere on the ship, Horizons Bar and Lounge on Deck 3 is a secondary dining venue of sorts. Lunch is served here buffet-style only on embarkation day, as well as the daily early risers and late raisers breakfast (7-8 am and (9:30-10:30am, respectively). Additionally, Horizons hosts a daily teatime from 4-4:30 pm. All other meals are served exclusively at Reflections restaurant.

On our sailing, a few Dutch specialties -- like bitterballen, herring, ertwensoep (Dutch split pea soup) and local cheeses -- made their way to the menu or buffet offerings on certain occasions. But overall, the culinary offering is international in nature and favors European cuisine.

In terms of dietary restrictions, the daily dinner menu features a vegetarian choice for every course that can easily be turned into vegan options by asking your server to omit certain ingredients. Similarly, the breakfast and lunch buffet offer plenty of alternatives to satisfy dietary restrictions.

You will be asked to flag any food allergies or restrictions when you check in, but it's always recommendable to let your wait staff know as well. On our sailing, they meticulously noted and remembered the preferences and/or allergies of our fellow diners.