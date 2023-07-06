Emerald Luna Cabins Come in Five Distinct Categories

The ship's two solo cabins -- called Emerald Single Staterooms -- are situated on the lower Riviera Deck. Each measures 117 square feet, and is available without the typical single supplement fare. The rest of Riviera Deck 1 features the ship's 17 Emerald Staterooms, which clock in at 162 square feet. These have picture windows that do not open, and are the only accommodations aboard Emerald Luna to not feature floor-to-ceiling windows.

The 180-square-foot Emerald Panorama Balcony suites make up the majority of Emerald Luna's cabins, with 60 available overall. Thirty-seven of these suites sit on Deck 2, while the remaining 23 are found on Deck 3. Aside from their physical location the ship, these rooms are largely identical.

The 210-square foot Grand Balcony Suites and 315-square foot One-Bedroom Owners Suites round up Emerald Luna's cabin categories. These are exclusively found on Deck 3, and the ship offers eight Grand Balcony suites and four Owners suites.

With the exception of the Owners One-Bedroom suites, all cabin bathrooms on Emerald Luna are on the smaller side of the spectrum, with only one passenger able to fit in at a time. The showers, however, are more generously proportioned when compared to the rest of the bathroom.

On board electricity is 220 volts and cabins are equipped with two-pronged European-style outlets plus one Australian power point and one international power point that is suitable for most countries except the U.S. There are, however, USB ports for charging select devices. The outlets are conveniently located by the desk, on the nightstands on either side of the bed and in the bathroom.

If you prefer panoramic windows, then cabins to avoid on Emerald Luna include all the ones located on Deck 1. The cabins on decks 2 and 3 that are located closer to the Atrium can also be subject to more corridor foot traffic due to their location.