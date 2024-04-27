Lovely ship with excellent staff. The swimming pool was such a bonus! This was our 2nd cruise with the same boat and destination so we were able to have a more leisurely experience without having to rush around joining excursions. We loved the farmers' market at Chalone which was a really enjoyable experience. The 3-man group who performed were exceptional and got everyone up dancing. Also the " ...
Another amazing cruise with Emerald, however, shame about the weather. The weather, which I believe held the tail end of an American Hurricane was truly appalling. So disappointing.
As we had done this cruise befre, we were not too worried about missing some of the trips but for others obviously this was undertaken in rain, windy and cold conditions.
However, what can we say about our ...
This was an outstanding experience that was carefully organized to give the travelers the best balance of activity and leisure. I can't think of a thing I'd change. My life is so much richer for the experiences of canoeing in Avignon, cycling along the river, seeing the magic and majesty of ancient preserved cultures, walking in the same footsteps on paths forged over a 2000 years ago. Emerald ...
I loved cruising on this ship! My bed was unbelievably comfortable, the food and wine were fantastic, the staff couldn’t have been any nicer, and it was spotless! It was wonderful to be waited on for so many days. The only thing that brought my rating down from a 5 star was the optional excursions . I enjoyed the morning guided walks, for the most part. The only time I didn’t was when the ...
This was our 3rd Emerald river cruise and like the first two it was perfect. About two weeks before our cruise the airline cancelled the outbound flight. We were contacted by Emerald to tell us this news and were offered 3 alternative flights to ensure we arrived in Lyon in good time for the cruise departure. The ship was lovely; the Captain, senior officers and all the crew were wonderful. The ...
We have travelled with Emerald several times before and this itinerary really appealed. The ship is really clean and tidy and all of the staff, including the captain visibly take part in all tasks. We found the food excellent quality and the choices at dinner excellent. The staff on the ship were efficient and very friendly, especially the bar staff and restaurant waiters. Activities on board were ...
Just returned from this river cruise. This was our second river cruise with Emerald. We hadn’t explored the southern France area a great deal so this was all new to us. In short, this was another excellent cruising experience, provided by an equally excellent cruise line.
To start with, embarkation was very well organised, being met by an Emerald representative at Lyon airport and escorted all ...
Wonderful cruise in idyllic locations, despite river being flooded we were bussed to Beaune as the Saone river was too high to fit the boat under the bridges. As one wag said, " its not that the river is too high, the bridges are too low!"
The crew were very obliging, helpful and friendly, nothing was too much trouble. The tours were very well arranged and our guides extremely knowledgeable. ...
On the positive side the crew, cabin and catering were very good.
Our cruise was impacted by high river levels so we saw less than half the planned itinerary, including the highlights of Avignon and Arles, so we spent many hours on buses. On the first night we sailed north from Lyon and followed the itinerary but on the second night we were unable to return to Lyon as high river levels ...
The good - decent boat, food and drink with excellent service from the crew. Fellow passengers were lovely.
The bad:
* the boat was stuck above Lyon for the whole week on the Saone due to high water sailing up and down between Chalon Sur Saone and Villefranche and Trevaux. This was not the expensive itinerary paid for.
* coached to Tournon and the replacement excursions of Vienne, wine ...