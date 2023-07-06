All cabins have a wardrobe, satellite television, Wi-Fi, hair dryer, two bathrobes, slippers and individually controlled air conditioning and heating. There is enough storage under the bed for suitcases and another shelf along the wall, as well as the wall unit incorporating a desk, two drawers, safe and small fridge (extra charge for mini-bar items). The desk design is annoying -- you have to take everything off it to lift up the cover to get to the telephone and stationery; it would be better if it slid out like a drawer. Otherwise, you can leave the lid open and use it to store items inside; women can also use the mirror on the underside of the lid to do hair and makeup outside of the bathroom. The small wardrobe and drawers are pushing it for a week's worth of clothing for two people so pack light. There is some space between the safe and mini-bar for other items, plus two bedside tables and two hooks on the back of the door.

The TV has 20 channels (such as BBC, CNN, Eurosport, the bow camera, ship position, daily program, weather and a fireplace) and a great selection of free movies, from old classics to new releases. Many of the film descriptions are wrong and some didn't load on our TV, but overall it's a good infotainment system.

The bathroom is compact, stocked with fluffy towels and facecloths, but strangely has no rubbish bin. The shower is tight and its glass door opens inwards, which doesn't help, however the water flow is good and it heats up quickly. Toiletries include miniature bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, bath cream (a shower gel that doesn't lather very well) and a small bar of soap. Storage is limited to three narrow shelves and some counter space next to the basin.

Single: Accommodation for solo travelers is located on Deck 1. Measuring 105 square feet, these two cabins have the same amenities as other rooms but just one single bed, no table and chairs, and a small window instead of a balcony.

Riverview: Located on Deck 1 (Riviera Deck), the Emerald Stateroom category is for twin share cabins with a window instead of a balcony. All other amenities are the same as for balcony cabins but with a slightly smaller measurement of 162 square feet.

Balcony: Located on Decks 2 and 3 (Vista and Horizon), these cabins are 170 square feet. The balcony is a drop-down window that spans from floor to ceiling, wall to wall, with a table and two chairs beside it. The window and its insect screen can be opened halfway down with the flick of a switch.

Grand Balcony Suite: At 207 square feet, these four suites on Deck 3 feel noticeably larger. The balcony feels more like a distinct area as it separated from the main room by folding glass doors, a curtain and different flooring. A pillow menu and Nespresso coffee machine are additional to all the standard cabin features. Passengers in these suites receive concierge service, which includes continental breakfast, pre-dinner canapes and after-dinner sweets delivered to the room. Complimentary washing and pressing of two items per day is also included.

Owner's One Bedroom Suite: Spreading across 315 square feet, boasting a separate bedroom, this is the largest accommodation on the ship. In addition to all the other cabin and suite features, the suite has a bigger bathroom and two balconies. Its other point of difference is a free mini-bar that is restocked daily at no extra charge. A pillow menu and Nespresso coffee machine are provided in the room. These passengers are also entitled to concierge service including in-suite continental breakfast, pre-dinner canapes, after-dinner sweets and complimentary washing and pressing of four items per day.