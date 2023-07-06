The smaller size is most noticeable in the cabins. Perfunctory and no-frills, the standard staterooms are a squeeze, the bathrooms even tighter. It's quite cramped for two people, especially if the queen beds are separated into two singles. We also struggled to sleep well as the mattresses are very firm and the pillows are saggy (other passengers liked the beds but agreed some pillows lacked enough filling, which was surprising for brand-new bedding). Mechanical noises also woke us a couple of times. Earplugs can be found in the wardrobe.

The ship's other point of difference is it attracts an unexpected breakdown of nationalities. The simple reason is that Liberte's one-week France itineraries appeal to more British and North Americans than the rest of the fleet's longer cruises on the Rhine and Danube, which tend to draw more Australians. With less dominance of one nationality but all English-speaking, Liberte is a great choice for meeting a wider range of fellow travelers.

Without doubt one of the ship's best assets is the crew. Unfailingly friendly and professional, everyone from the captain and the cruise director to the wonderful waiters, housekeeping and guest services teams impressed us every day. The food is also commendable, very varied and tasty, and the perfectly fine free wine is regularly topped up too. The bad news for beer lovers is that only one brand (Bitburger Premium) is included. The good news is that beverage packages are reasonably priced.

Emerald Liberte will appeal to people who don't want to pay a premium for luxury features such as butlers, unlimited free drinks and fancy decor. But that's not to say it lacks any luxuries at all. Airport transfers, gratuities, most shore excursions, Wi-Fi, and wine and beer with meals are included in the fare. Another treat is Top Chef France's Fabien Morreale joining every cruise to prepare a three-course Provencal dinner.

For a first-timer who doesn't know what they're missing from all-inclusive luxury lines, or past passengers who don't need all the extras, Emerald Liberte is a worthy choice. Whatever it lacks is largely counteracted by the relaxed ambience and superb service, which pulls it up several notches.