We had a fantastic time with the cruise and planned activities. There was so much to do , I don't think we had much downtime at all. (We did add a couple of Discover More activities, really worth it.) The guides and staff on the voyage were great and made us feel like we were not just "numbers", but valued guests.
The facilities onboard were fabulous, and for me the ship was an ideal size, ...
A wonderful holiday, from arriving at Siem Reap airport we were looked after, the hotel in SR was beautiful, breakfast was lovely and varied and we had yummy tapas at the art gallery/bar across the road also owned by the hotel. The tours were balanced and if like me you can't do too many stairs you don't have to, e.g. I walked round the outside of Ankghor Wat when we got to the really steep bit ...
Excellent. Almost impossible to fault this Emerald Harmony cruise. The ship itself is immaculate with all the facilities including a 3 bay self-serve laundry. The staff were brilliant - friendly and efficient. The chef was fantastic and always on hand at every meal to ensure all went well. We had a "balcony" cabin - actually a full width window that lowers electronically and it was immaculately ...
Can't say enough good things about Eva Airlines. ALL the accommodations were great and ALL beds were as good or better than here at home. When on the 2 ships the food was fantastic. At the hotels & other included restaurants the food was good. Both ships were great. For Halong Bay (2 nights) we got upgraded due to mech. issues. Was lovely but can't compare it to what we would have had. ...
This was our first river cruise and first time with Emerald. The whole trip was outstanding.
Organisation from start to finish was excellent. The ship itself was beautiful and had excellent facilities and our cabin was roomy, clean and with a great shower. Nice touch adding walking poles given the amount of walking on some of the excursions.
The excursions were excellent, giving insight into ...
Amazing crew they were always smiling and couldn’t do enough for you, the ship is absolutely beautiful and everything was immaculate. The tours for us were paced just right with a great variety, we particularly enjoyed the rickshaw ride and the Tuk Tuk ride was so much fun, our fellow ship mates were all awesome and we made some great friends. This is the second Emerald cruise we have been on ...
We absolutely loved our cruise. The ship and the staff were excellent. Beautiful decor, delicious meals and plenty of food! Our cabin was very comfortable and spotless. The itinerary of onshore excursions were well thought out and covered a great deal. Visiting villages along the way was a highlight. There could have been a bit more in the way of activities on the ship however after a day ashore ...
This cruise was the expected highlight of a 21 day tour or Vietnam and Cambodia - also run by Emerald.
While I have always shied away from ocean cruises out of Australia, I was really looking forward to the 7-day cruise up the Mekong River.
The whole tour far exceeded my expectations, and the Mekong cruise was indeed the highlight.
With capacity for around 80 passengers (with 30 staff), ...
Emerald met and exceeded our expectations. Their level of service is top rate. You will always be greeted with a smile and a helping hand if needed. There were so many individuals on our tour and ship that enhanced the experience and we are grateful for them all.
The ship itself is beautiful. We loved our room, the pool deck, lounge and dining room.
The food was absolutely ...
We sailed on Emerald Harmony up the Mekong from Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) to Phnom Penn as part of a longer tour of Vietnam and Cambodia with Emerald.
In summary the cruise was simply amazing. Our owners suite was even bigger than it looked in the brochure pictures and we were the envy of several others that we met who had tried to book the suite. We never got round to using the jacuzzi bath ...