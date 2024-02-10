Panorama Suite, Emerald Harmony
Photo Credit: eleventyseven
Emerald Harmony
Photo Credit: eleventyseven
Pool, Emerald Harmony
Photo Credit: eleventyseven
Sampan, Emerald Harmony
Photo Credit: eleventyseven
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
32 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Excellent Mix of Activities, Excellent Meals, Excellent Ship, Excellent Cruise Staff, Top to Bottom
"Entered the data into the Trip Personaliser, and was gratified that it went in smoothly and was acknowledged immediately.Immigration data was equally easy and acknowledged...."Read More
BVI Diver avatar

BVI Diver

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 32 Emerald Harmony Cruise Reviews

Fabulous cruise on the Mekong

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
Krayne66
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a fantastic time with the cruise and planned activities. There was so much to do , I don't think we had much downtime at all. (We did add a couple of Discover More activities, really worth it.) The guides and staff on the voyage were great and made us feel like we were not just "numbers", but valued guests. The facilities onboard were fabulous, and for me the ship was an ideal size, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

A great holiday

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
Fiona M
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A wonderful holiday, from arriving at Siem Reap airport we were looked after, the hotel in SR was beautiful, breakfast was lovely and varied and we had yummy tapas at the art gallery/bar across the road also owned by the hotel. The tours were balanced and if like me you can't do too many stairs you don't have to, e.g. I walked round the outside of Ankghor Wat when we got to the really steep bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

See the Mekong at its best on a wonderful ship

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
Marko Willow
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent. Almost impossible to fault this Emerald Harmony cruise. The ship itself is immaculate with all the facilities including a 3 bay self-serve laundry. The staff were brilliant - friendly and efficient. The chef was fantastic and always on hand at every meal to ensure all went well. We had a "balcony" cabin - actually a full width window that lowers electronically and it was immaculately ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

21 day Grand Tour of Vietnam & Cambodia=AMAZING

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
sJLYMER938
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Can't say enough good things about Eva Airlines. ALL the accommodations were great and ALL beds were as good or better than here at home. When on the 2 ships the food was fantastic. At the hotels & other included restaurants the food was good. Both ships were great. For Halong Bay (2 nights) we got upgraded due to mech. issues. Was lovely but can't compare it to what we would have had. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Outstanding trip of a lifetime

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
Susan CK
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise and first time with Emerald. The whole trip was outstanding. Organisation from start to finish was excellent. The ship itself was beautiful and had excellent facilities and our cabin was roomy, clean and with a great shower. Nice touch adding walking poles given the amount of walking on some of the excursions. The excursions were excellent, giving insight into ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Emerald Harmony

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
Laney50
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Amazing crew they were always smiling and couldn’t do enough for you, the ship is absolutely beautiful and everything was immaculate. The tours for us were paced just right with a great variety, we particularly enjoyed the rickshaw ride and the Tuk Tuk ride was so much fun, our fellow ship mates were all awesome and we made some great friends. This is the second Emerald cruise we have been on ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Cruising Mekong

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
AnneDerek1.
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We absolutely loved our cruise. The ship and the staff were excellent. Beautiful decor, delicious meals and plenty of food! Our cabin was very comfortable and spotless. The itinerary of onshore excursions were well thought out and covered a great deal. Visiting villages along the way was a highlight. There could have been a bit more in the way of activities on the ship however after a day ashore ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Everything was Excellent

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
RossFT
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This cruise was the expected highlight of a 21 day tour or Vietnam and Cambodia - also run by Emerald. While I have always shied away from ocean cruises out of Australia, I was really looking forward to the 7-day cruise up the Mekong River. The whole tour far exceeded my expectations, and the Mekong cruise was indeed the highlight. With capacity for around 80 passengers (with 30 staff), ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Top Notch way to Turn 50 years old.

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
Dr Andy Van
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Emerald met and exceeded our expectations. Their level of service is top rate. You will always be greeted with a smile and a helping hand if needed. There were so many individuals on our tour and ship that enhanced the experience and we are grateful for them all. The ship itself is beautiful. We loved our room, the pool deck, lounge and dining room. The food was absolutely ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Beautiful ship and amazing crew

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

User Avatar
TrevorN
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on Emerald Harmony up the Mekong from Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) to Phnom Penn as part of a longer tour of Vietnam and Cambodia with Emerald. In summary the cruise was simply amazing. Our owners suite was even bigger than it looked in the brochure pictures and we were the envy of several others that we met who had tried to book the suite. We never got round to using the jacuzzi bath ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Find an Emerald Harmony Cruise from $3,225

Any Month
Other Emerald River Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Emerald Star Cruise Reviews
Emerald Star Cruise Reviews
Emerald Luna Cruise Reviews
Emerald Sky Cruise Reviews
Emerald Sun Cruise Reviews
Emerald Radiance Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.