Review for a Asia River Cruise on Emerald Harmony

We had a fantastic time with the cruise and planned activities. There was so much to do , I don't think we had much downtime at all. (We did add a couple of Discover More activities, really worth it.) The guides and staff on the voyage were great and made us feel like we were not just "numbers", but valued guests. The facilities onboard were fabulous, and for me the ship was an ideal size, ...