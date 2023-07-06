Food onboard is fantastic, offering a blend of locally inspired and Western cuisines that include Cambodian street food and "Rivers of the World" themes, among others.

Southeast Asia is known for adventurous delicacies like cricket, frog and tarantula. Although those options are made available for cruisers who want to try them, there's plenty of choice for passengers with more traditional tastes, and the presentation is flawless.

Complimentary soda, wine and beer are offered during lunch and dinner, and tea, coffee and bottled water are always included. Passengers with dietary restrictions are well accommodated with advance notice.

Mealtimes vary to accommodate shore excursion schedules, but dinner begins at 7 p.m. most nights. All meals are open seating with tables for anywhere from two to 14 people, but smaller tables can be pushed together on request to accommodate larger groups.

In the lounges, snacks are served along with drinks, tea and coffee throughout the day.

Room service is not available.

Reflections Restaurant (Deck 2)

Meals: B, L, D Reflections Restaurant is the primary source for meals onboard Emerald Harmony. Breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style with the option to order items from a menu, while most evening dinners are multicourse, waiter-served affairs. All meals include always-available selections for picky eaters, and all buffet meals feature an action station -- think omelets, banh mi sandwiches or stir-fry -- where passengers can watch as their food is prepared in front of them.

Horizon Bar & Lounge (Deck 3)

Meals: Snacks Horizon Bar & Lounge is where passengers will find a small selection of Continental breakfast items in the early morning and finger sandwiches and other nibbles throughout the day. It's the ship's main hub for coffee and tea, and it features late-night light bites, as well.

Lotus Lounge (Deck 2)

Meals: Snacks Feeling peckish for a handful of something salty or sweet? Head to the Lotus Lounge, where cruisers can grab munchies like wasabi peas and miniature cookies. A selection of tea is served there, too.