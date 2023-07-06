Cabins are well appointed, featuring a neutral color scheme that lends itself to passenger tranquility between busy port stops. They're also some of the largest on rivers, in part because 32 of them have forgone traditional balconies for open-air ones -- windows that are raised and lowered with the push of a button. (Due to the muggy weather, we only opened ours once.)

We absolutely loved the small touches like bathrobes, slippers and umbrellas, which come standard in every room, along with enough outlets (eight) and USB ports (two) to charge all of your gadgets at once. Bonus: Outlets are dual voltage and accommodate standard North American, UK and European plugs, so most passengers won't need to bring adapters.

Water is delivered in reusable glass bottles to all cabins daily for drinking and brushing teeth, and all rooms come equipped with a code-activated safe, hair dryer, mini-fridge (stocked with drinks for a cost), for-fee snacks, a phone and individual climate controls. Another amenity worth shouting out is the alarm clock in each cabin -- a rarity on cruise ships.

All basic furniture consists of a queen bed that can be separated into two twins, two nightstands with small drawers, reading lamps, a sofa, a chair, a drinks table, a desk/vanity/dresser area with a second chair and an interactive flat-screen TV with channels like Discovery, National Geographic, CNN, FOX, BBC and HBO, as well as an extremely limited selection of movies with incorrect descriptions.

Standard bathrooms are fairly spacious with fluffy white towels and a shower-only setup with a glass door instead of a clingy curtain. Shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion are provided in large, refillable bottles, which, oddly, have trouble fitting on the small shelf in the shower.

Exceptionally sensitive motion-activated nightlights in each bathroom can be a pain for anyone needing total darkness to fall asleep, but we have nothing but praise for the makeup and shaving mirrors that are easily illuminated with a button to provide outstanding lighting for grooming.

Emerald Stateroom Suites (256 square feet): There are only four of these cabins, which are positioned on Deck 1 (Riviera Deck) and offer river views through porthole window. They include all aforementioned furniture and amenities.

Emerald Panorama Balcony Suites (273 square feet): Panorama balcony cabins on Decks 2, 3 and 4 (Vista, Horizon and Pool) feature open-air balconies with drop-down windows instead of the Emerald Stateroom's fixed-porthole windows.

Grand Balcony Suites (398 square feet): The ship's four Grand Balcony Suites, located on Deck 4 (Pool Deck), add more space, plus other amenities like a complimentary in-suite mini-bar, an in-room Nespresso machine, two items of complimentary laundry per day, an invite to the Captain's Table at dinner, a pillow menu and the option to have Continental breakfast, canapes and after-dinner treats served in-cabin.

Owner's Suites (450 square feet): The top-of-the-line accommodations aboard Emerald Harmony are the two Owner's Suites on Deck 4 (Pool Deck), which rank among the largest cabins currently available on the Mekong. Each features a private terrace with its own Jacuzzi, a walk-in wardrobe, separate living and sleeping areas, four complimentary items of laundry per day and all the amenities offered to those in Grand Balcony Suites and below.