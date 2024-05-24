The ship was very clean and nice. The staff was incredible and the food was pretty good. My only complaint was that we did not have more time at some of our ports and we had a lot of afternoons sailing on the ship. I was under the impression that we would have the days to explore and the nights to sail and that was not the case. There was just more down time than I was expecting. We did have some ...
Ship was changed to the Emerald Destiny Budapest to Nuremburg
Wonderful cruise, excellent staff.
All of the included activities were well managed, with superb english speaking guides.
We were in a balcony cabin on the same deck as the lobby, which was very handy. The cabin steward was very good, and the room was always done ...usually by the time we got back from ...
Trip 15 days Budapest to Amsterdam. (I am a seasoned traveller)
The ship was great, the cabin a good size, bigger than Viking, (trip in May 2024) even tho we had the basic inside cabin. All very clean. The food was fantastic, much better than Viking! The staff generally were good. However after the 3rd day after speaking with other passengers I made an appointment with the Maitre De of ...
We chose to cruise in the fall because we don’t like the heat. Wry little access to the rooftop deck to get fresh air. It was too confining and crowded all the time. One lounge to hang out in. There is no place to go.
BUT we met some wonderful people from other countries and hung with them throughout. It was the highlight of the trip.
Food was OK. I had 3 great dinner meals and the rest ...
This was our first river cruise and so pleased it was with Emerald. The standard of service from the cruise personnel service met or exceeded our expectations. Food, cabin service, tour experiences were all great. There was a good balance of included tours and optional extra experiences for each stop that catered for every passenger. Smiles from the moment you leave your cabin to the time you ...
The ship, the staff, the food, the accommodations were superb. This was my first river cruise and went with 5 friends. No one had one complaint. It was beyond.
The excursions were filled with culture, history, architecture and most of all forever memories.
We were kept well informed of all events and/or changes to the criteria. Several different tours to choose from or you were always ...
NOTE: We scheduled the Wine and Castle cruise on the Rhine and Moselle rivers scheduled on the Sky from 19-29 August 2024. Due to “operational issues” we were notified prior that we were transferred to the Destiny (this seems to happen frequently pre Cruise: We booked through Marriott which resulted in all communication going through them. In general I don’t recommend this. We had to pay in full ...
We have just returned from a fabulous trip with Emerald River Cruises on the Rhine from Amsterdam to Basel. As usual, the whole experience was great from embarkation to final departure. The food was superb, comfort was top class and the crew were all very friendly, knowledgeable and polite - nothing was too much trouble for them. This was our 4th cruise with Emerald, and we cannot praise ...
Due to operational issues, we were transferred to Emerald Destiny.
We can't say enough good things about Emerald: excellent itinerary, well-paced interesting tours, spotless cleanliness, friendly and outgoing staff, great food and wine. It was really, really good from our airport and hotel transfers on the first days to the airport transfer on the last.
Of course, having sunny weather all ...
Our second trip with Emerald, a fascinating journey from Budapest to Bucharest, with perfect weather and a good choice of trips each day. Local guides were most informative, coaches were a little cramped for leg room space. Life onboard ‘Destiny’ was most enjoyable with spacious, light filled public spaces. Staff were extremely friendly and helpful. Evening meals were exceptional, but the ...