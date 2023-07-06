The 443-foot ship has 8- to 21-day itineraries that travel to cities such as Budapest, Bucharest, Nuremberg, Paris, Prague and Amsterdam. Destiny can hold 182 passengers and 47 crew members. The decor and furnishing are modern and elegant, with mirrored walls, contemporary art and floor-to-ceiling views in the most staterooms and public areas.

Similar to the line's other Star-Ships, Destiny has four types of cabins spread throughout four decks. Four 315-square-foot Owner's One-Bedroom Suites line the starboard side of the Horizon Deck (Deck 3). One-Bedroom Suites have a partitioned bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe, living room area and an open-air balcony that can be enclosed with the push of a button. The 210-square-foot Grand Balcony Suites have an outdoor balcony that can also be enclosed. Both the Owner's One-Bedroom Suites and Grand Balcony Suites come with extra amenities such as room service and Nespresso machines.

The 180-square-foot Emerald Panorama Balcony Suites can be found on the Horizon Deck and Vista Deck (Deck 2) and feature a floor-to-ceiling window that can partly retract. The 162-square-foot Emerald Staterooms have a picture window and are located on the Riviera Deck (Deck 1). Solo travelers can have the single supplement fee voided when staying in one of Destiny's two 105-square-foot Emerald Single Staterooms on the Riviera Deck. These cabins have a picture window and a single deluxe bed. Other cabin amenities include an ensuite bathroom, flat-screen TV with infotainment system, bathrobes, hair dryer, slippers, individual climate control, Wi-Fi, bottled water restocked daily and a mini-bar.

Destiny's main restaurant, Reflections, serves food influenced by the European regions that the vessel travels to. Dinners are four-course affairs served by waiters, while breakfast and lunch are buffet style with an additional a la carte menu. Weather permitting, passengers can enjoy light breakfast and lunch al fresco on the bow of the Horizon Deck at The Terrace or be treated to some grilled fare at the Sun Deck's Sky Barbecue. At the heart of Emerald Destiny is the Horizon Bar & Lounge -- a contemporary social space equipped with a full bar, a hot drinks area stocked with unlimited coffee and tea, and plush chairs and sofas. The Horizon Bar & Lounge also serves daily light breakfasts and lunch.

The Sun Deck offers lounge chairs, a walking track, a putting green and an area for games. Destiny will also have one of Emerald's Star-Ships signature feature, the convertible heated swimming pool with retractable roof that can convert into a nighttime cinema. Other public areas of the ship include a fitness center with exercise machines and free weights, a wellness area for spa treatments, and a hair salon with its own resident hairdresser.

With Emerald Waterways, much is included in the fare -- excursions, onboard and onshore gratuities, airport transfers to and from the ship, Wi-Fi and beer, wine and soft drinks for lunch and dinner. Destiny also has a fleet of bicycles available for guided bike tours and individual use on a first-come, first-served basis; an Active Manager onboard helps passengers choose different options and also leads passengers through group fitness programs.