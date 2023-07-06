  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Emerald Destiny Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
90 reviews
See all photos

Emerald Destiny -- one of Emerald Waterways fleet of "Star Ships" -- has been sailing on the Danube, Moselle, Rhine and Main Rivers since April 2017.

The 443-foot ship has 8- to 21-day itineraries that travel to cities such as Budapest, Bucharest, Nuremberg, Paris, Prague and Amsterdam. Destiny can hold 182 passengers and 47 crew members. The decor and furnishing are modern and elegant, with mirrored walls, contemporary art and floor-to-ceiling views in the most staterooms and public areas.

Similar to the line's other Star-Ships, Destiny has four types of cabins spread throughout four decks. Four 315-square-foot Owner's One-Bedroom Suites line the starboard side of the Horizon Deck (Deck 3). One-Bedroom Suites have a partitioned bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe, living room area and an open-air balcony that can be enclosed with the push of a button. The 210-square-foot Grand Balcony Suites have an outdoor balcony that can also be enclosed. Both the Owner's One-Bedroom Suites and Grand Balcony Suites come with extra amenities such as room service and Nespresso machines.

The 180-square-foot Emerald Panorama Balcony Suites can be found on the Horizon Deck and Vista Deck (Deck 2) and feature a floor-to-ceiling window that can partly retract. The 162-square-foot Emerald Staterooms have a picture window and are located on the Riviera Deck (Deck 1). Solo travelers can have the single supplement fee voided when staying in one of Destiny's two 105-square-foot Emerald Single Staterooms on the Riviera Deck. These cabins have a picture window and a single deluxe bed. Other cabin amenities include an ensuite bathroom, flat-screen TV with infotainment system, bathrobes, hair dryer, slippers, individual climate control, Wi-Fi, bottled water restocked daily and a mini-bar.

Destiny's main restaurant, Reflections, serves food influenced by the European regions that the vessel travels to. Dinners are four-course affairs served by waiters, while breakfast and lunch are buffet style with an additional a la carte menu. Weather permitting, passengers can enjoy light breakfast and lunch al fresco on the bow of the Horizon Deck at The Terrace or be treated to some grilled fare at the Sun Deck's Sky Barbecue. At the heart of Emerald Destiny is the Horizon Bar & Lounge -- a contemporary social space equipped with a full bar, a hot drinks area stocked with unlimited coffee and tea, and plush chairs and sofas. The Horizon Bar & Lounge also serves daily light breakfasts and lunch.

The Sun Deck offers lounge chairs, a walking track, a putting green and an area for games. Destiny will also have one of Emerald's Star-Ships signature feature, the convertible heated swimming pool with retractable roof that can convert into a nighttime cinema. Other public areas of the ship include a fitness center with exercise machines and free weights, a wellness area for spa treatments, and a hair salon with its own resident hairdresser.

With Emerald Waterways, much is included in the fare -- excursions, onboard and onshore gratuities, airport transfers to and from the ship, Wi-Fi and beer, wine and soft drinks for lunch and dinner. Destiny also has a fleet of bicycles available for guided bike tours and individual use on a first-come, first-served basis; an Active Manager onboard helps passengers choose different options and also leads passengers through group fitness programs.

About

Passengers: 182
Crew: 47
Passenger to Crew: 3.87:1
Launched: 2017
Shore Excursions: 89

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Prague, Amsterdam, Paris, Budapest, Munich, Istanbul

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Emerald Destiny price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an Emerald Destiny Cruise from $3,632

Any Month

More about Emerald Destiny

Where does Emerald Destiny sail from?

Emerald Destiny departs from Prague, Amsterdam, Paris, Budapest, Munich, and Istanbul

Where does Emerald Destiny sail to?

Emerald Destiny cruises to Prague, Regensburg, Passau, Melk, Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Amsterdam, Cologne, Rudesheim, Miltenberg, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Paris, Bucharest, Istanbul, Veliko Tarnovo, and Cesky Krumlov

How much does it cost to go on Emerald Destiny?

Cruises on Emerald Destiny start from $3,632 per person.
Emerald Destiny Cruiser Reviews

Amsterdam to Budapest

We spent the next two hours stopping at every other river boat asking where the Emerald Destiny was. Finally, a great service guy with Viking Cruises called around and directed us to the boat.Read More
bddcpa

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

The Delights of the Danube with Emerald Cruises

We decided to Re-book with Emerald on another river cruise the Delights of the Danube and I am glad to say was equally impressed with the whole experience.Read More
Priory21

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Amsterdam to Budapest April 2022

The Emerald/Scenic staff we dealt with were excellent and really helpful. Travel to Port of Embarkation.Read More
croozeruser

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Our first River Cruise

Would definately consider another cruise with Emerald.Read More
Elviriab71c

First Time Cruiser

Age 80s

Emerald River Cruises Fleet
Emerald Star
129 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map