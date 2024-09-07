Emerald Dawn
Photo Credit: hekesq
Friends we joined up with during the cruise.
Photo Credit: The Ayatollah
Putting contest. Look at vineyards in background.amazing.
Photo Credit: VivSteve
Swimming pool, Emerald Dawn
Photo Credit: starlady21
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
185 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Unforgettable 1st Cruise
"Once completed one of the crew took us to our room and gave us a detailed tour of the room.The ship was well lay out with a number of different ways to get from one floor to the next...."Read More
Just Travel avatar

Just Travel

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 185 Emerald Dawn Cruise Reviews

Twinkling Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Englishsunseeker
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

-Arrival at Airport: Couldn’t find rep, had to call to ask where transfer was. Rep was sitting down hiding behind a pillar, unlike other companies’ reps who were standing clearly with board. -I experienced much discrimination prior to travelling by being asked for copies of my holiday insurance and a fit note to travel, all because I had epilepsy (I am a global traveller, travelling a minimum ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

A decent tour with several unannounced changes

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
D.M. Boisvert
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As is typical with most cruises, the staff that work the heart of the ship are the stars. We never have negative interactions with the staff, from the stateroom assistant, to the waiters, to the bartenders. This was a Christmas Cruise. We were supposed to sail aboard the Sky but we ended up on the Emerald. Not that it matters because all ships have similar designs. We were supposed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Emerald Dawn -- Christmas Market Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Christmas2024Emerald
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our Emerald Christmas Market Cruise was outstanding! We traveled from Amsterdam to Nurnberg and our accomodations and excursions were excellent. We especially want to shout out our Cruise Director, Nina, and her Assistant / Enterntainer, Emily, who made our trip extra memorable. Their attention to detail in educational tips and fun night-time activities are great memories. Also, our waiters ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Our first German Christmas Markets cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
kivec
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Emerald river cruises is convenient way to see many ports along the rivers of Europe. This was a Christmas Market cruise stopping in several cities which were decorated for Christmas and had nice markets to visit. My only complaint was that there wasn't enough time in each port to enjoy it all. We spent a lot of time sailing on the rivers and going through several locks during the daytime. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Do not book a River Cruise!!!! ITs terrible

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Axe1
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I gave this cruise a 1 star (terriable) as it wouldn't allow me to go lower. This is not what you expect, don't waste your money. Ports are far away and have to take hour bus rides. Very unorganized and not planned well. Port visits were short and no time to see anything or do anything. Because of the unorganized planning we were always waiting for more buses. Our bus even broken down. NOTHING to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Overall great, but “active” offerings unavailable

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Alacarte99
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Emerald Dawn was a beautiful boat, very clean and the staff went above and beyond to make us feel welcome and ensure we enjoyed our trip. The food was delicious and dinner menu was varied and included local specialties. Breakfast was buffet style with one person making eggs to order. We stayed on the 200 level cabin which had a panoramic window balcony which provided floor to ceiling glass to view ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Loved my first River cryise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Hollypeanut
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have never been on a cruise , so I did not know what to expect. I was very pleased with the whole trip!!! I was nervous about pick up at the airport, but it was very easy. Once on the ship, we were treated so kindly. We had lunch while we waited for our rooms. The staff was very efficient. Our room was awesome. We were on the lowest level and just loved the room. We spent most of our time in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Emerald Cruise Line Is A Gem

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Sunnytraveler59
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Loved everything about this cruise, good food, very good choice of wines. Our cabin was excellent. We had the drop down veranda windows and it was excellent, added to our space. The ship was well maintained and clean, the staff were extremely friendly, professional and helpful. Always felt like we were in good hands. Our excursions were lots of fun. The only draw back we experienced was that ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Emerald Dawn and Jewels Of The Rhine great trip!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Gibsonguy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our ship was superb, very clean, well maintained and comfortable. The crew was excellent all round and made the trip so much fun. Our cabin was great with a very comfortable bed and excellent facilities. Dining was a great experience with superb food and choices thereof, and our servers Made, Florin the wine server, and Alena were absolutely the best! They couldn’t do enough for us and were great ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Unforgettable 1st Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Just Travel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I are 1st time cruisers. We arrived a couple of days early so that we could explore Amsterdam on our own. Exploring was made easy by purchasing a GVB day pass for 9 Euros. When the time came we made our way to the dock. When we arrived at the dock we were greeted by the Captain who took our bags and escorted us to the ship. He showed us were the check-in counter was and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Find an Emerald Dawn Cruise from $1,800

Any Month
Other Emerald River Cruises Ship Cruise Reviews
Emerald Radiance Cruise Reviews
Emerald Radiance Cruise Reviews
Emerald Sun Cruise Reviews
Emerald Harmony Cruise Reviews
Emerald Luna Cruise Reviews
Emerald Liberte Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.