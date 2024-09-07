Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

I have never been on a cruise , so I did not know what to expect. I was very pleased with the whole trip!!! I was nervous about pick up at the airport, but it was very easy. Once on the ship, we were treated so kindly. We had lunch while we waited for our rooms. The staff was very efficient. Our room was awesome. We were on the lowest level and just loved the room. We spent most of our time in the ...