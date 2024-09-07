-Arrival at Airport: Couldn’t find rep, had to call to ask where transfer was. Rep was sitting down hiding behind a pillar, unlike other companies’ reps who were standing clearly with board.
-I experienced much discrimination prior to travelling by being asked for copies of my holiday insurance and a fit note to travel, all because I had epilepsy (I am a global traveller, travelling a minimum ...
As is typical with most cruises, the staff that work the heart of the ship are the stars. We never have negative interactions with the staff, from the stateroom assistant, to the waiters, to the bartenders.
This was a Christmas Cruise. We were supposed to sail aboard the Sky but we ended up on the Emerald. Not that it matters because all ships have similar designs. We were supposed to ...
Our Emerald Christmas Market Cruise was outstanding! We traveled from Amsterdam to Nurnberg and our accomodations and excursions were excellent. We especially want to shout out our Cruise Director, Nina, and her Assistant / Enterntainer, Emily, who made our trip extra memorable. Their attention to detail in educational tips and fun night-time activities are great memories.
Also, our waiters ...
Emerald river cruises is convenient way to see many ports along the rivers of Europe. This was a Christmas Market cruise stopping in several cities which were decorated for Christmas and had nice markets to visit. My only complaint was that there wasn't enough time in each port to enjoy it all. We spent a lot of time sailing on the rivers and going through several locks during the daytime. The ...
I gave this cruise a 1 star (terriable) as it wouldn't allow me to go lower. This is not what you expect, don't waste your money. Ports are far away and have to take hour bus rides. Very unorganized and not planned well. Port visits were short and no time to see anything or do anything. Because of the unorganized planning we were always waiting for more buses. Our bus even broken down. NOTHING to ...
Emerald Dawn was a beautiful boat, very clean and the staff went above and beyond to make us feel welcome and ensure we enjoyed our trip. The food was delicious and dinner menu was varied and included local specialties. Breakfast was buffet style with one person making eggs to order. We stayed on the 200 level cabin which had a panoramic window balcony which provided floor to ceiling glass to view ...
I have never been on a cruise , so I did not know what to expect. I was very pleased with the whole trip!!! I was nervous about pick up at the airport, but it was very easy. Once on the ship, we were treated so kindly. We had lunch while we waited for our rooms. The staff was very efficient. Our room was awesome. We were on the lowest level and just loved the room. We spent most of our time in the ...
Loved everything about this cruise, good food, very good choice of wines. Our cabin was excellent. We had the drop down veranda windows and it was excellent, added to our space. The ship was well maintained and clean, the staff were extremely friendly, professional and helpful. Always felt like we were in good hands. Our excursions were lots of fun. The only draw back we experienced was that ...
Our ship was superb, very clean, well maintained and comfortable. The crew was excellent all round and made the trip so much fun. Our cabin was great with a very comfortable bed and excellent facilities. Dining was a great experience with superb food and choices thereof, and our servers Made, Florin the wine server, and Alena were absolutely the best! They couldn’t do enough for us and were great ...
My wife and I are 1st time cruisers. We arrived a couple of days early so that we could explore Amsterdam on our own. Exploring was made easy by purchasing a GVB day pass for 9 Euros. When the time came we made our way to the dock.
When we arrived at the dock we were greeted by the Captain who took our bags and escorted us to the ship. He showed us were the check-in counter was and ...